CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Blast targeting Kabul mosque leaves ‘a number of civilians dead,’ Taliban spokesman says

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn explosion ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of a mosque in central Kabul on Sunday, leaving a number of people dead, a senior Taliban spokesman said. The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid, who tweeted that the blast had claimed the lives of civilians.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the […]
MIDDLE EAST
WGN News

IS bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. In its claim of responsibility, the region’s IS affiliate […]
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Isis#Mosque#Kabul Province#Afghan#Italian#Islamic#Khorasan#Amaq News#Cnn
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
The Independent

Saudi agents who killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi  received US paramilitary training, says report

Four of the Saudi operatives who murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi reportedly received paramilitary training in the US under a contract approved by the State Department.The 59-year-old, who had angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with his criticism of the kingdom, was murdered in October 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been recovered, and Western intelligence services believe it was dismembered.The prince, commonly known as MBS, has always denied any involvement in the writer and broadcaster’s death, though earlier this year the Biden administration released an intelligence report saying he knew about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — The U.N. says forces from Libya’s rival sides have reached an initial agreement on the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the North African nation. The withdrawal is seen as a key precondition in unifying the country ahead of landmark elections due in December. The U.N. mission says the joint military commission, with five representatives from each side, inked a “gradual and balanced” withdrawal deal on Friday, at the end of three-day, U.N.-facilitated talks in Geneva. Oil-rich Libya has for years been split between rival governments in the capital, Tripoli, and in the eastern part of the country. Each side is backed by different foreign powers and militia groups.
WORLD
AFP

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold

Afghan student Fauzia used to make ends meet voicing ads on a radio station in the Taliban heartland of Kandahar, but that came to an abrupt end when the Islamists swept to power in August. Fauzia's former boss said the radio station felt forced to stop airing ads with women's voices.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy

Russia expert Fiona Hill warns that American democracy is under attack — from within. In November 2019, Hill became one of the key witnesses at then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing, where she condemned the false narrative that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election, and described the Trump administration's parallel policy channel in Ukraine to get dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.
POTUS
abc17news.com

Man accused of threatening 2 US senators to remain in jail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man upset over the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, illegal immigration and the direction he thinks the country is headed is accused of threatening the lives of Alaska’s two Republican U.S. senators. A series of profanity-laced voicemails left at their offices included one saying he would hire an assassin to kill Lisa Murkowski. Jay Allen Johnson of Delta Junction will remain in jail until at least his preliminary hearing Oct. 19. In one call, a prosecutor alleged he told Murkowski that her life was only worth $5,000 and he would hire an illegal immigrant to assassinate her.
abc17news.com

EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq’s elections matter to the world?

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq’s economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. State institutions are failing, the country’s infrastructure is crumbling. Powerful paramilitary groups increasingly threaten the authority of the state, and hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced from the years of war against the Islamic State group. While few Iraqis expect meaningful change in their day-to-day lives, the parliament elections will shape the direction of Iraq’s foreign policy at a key time in the Middle East, including as Iraq is mediating between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Banisadr, Iran’s first president after 1979 revolution, dies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s first president after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy, has died. He was 88. His family and Iranian state television made the announcement Saturday. They said he had suffered from a long illness, without elaborating. Among a sea of black-robed Shiite clerics, Banisadr stood out for his Western-style suits and French background. He would never consolidate his grip on the government he supposedly led as events far beyond his control — including the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis and the invasion of Iran by Iraq — only added to the tumult that followed the Islamic Revolution.
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say senior Taliban members and U.S. representatives are to hold talks about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country. It’s the first such meeting since U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August. That’s when the U.S. ended a 20-year military presence and the Taliban took control of the country. The talks are to take place in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar. A Taliban spokesman says the talks will also revisit the peace agreement the Taliban signed with Washington in 2020 which paved the way for the final U..S. withdrawal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy