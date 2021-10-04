CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Analysis-Energy costs add to emerging central banks' inflation headache

By Tom Arnold
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaiON_0cGIrSze00

LONDON (Reuters) - Higher energy prices are fanning inflation in several emerging markets, testing the resolve of their central banks and risking stymieing growth in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic and more currency weakness in Turkey, analysts say.

In a bold response to the price pressures, the Czech National Bank (CNB) on Thursday raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points, its biggest hike since 1997. It cited rising energy prices as well as supply-chain disruptions and domestic factors like higher costs in owner-occupied housing and services.

The country’s prime minister said the hike would damage the economy, illustrating the dilemma emerging central banks face as they try to head off inflation, already running above target levels, while sustaining fragile economic recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benchmark European gas prices have surged more than 300% this year due to factors including low storage levels, outages and high demand as economies rebound, dragging up wholesale electricity costs.

The Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Romania were more exposed to the rise than the rest of the European Union because energy and utilities account for a relatively large share of their consumer price index baskets while their electricity supplies are more exposed to carbon-intensive sources, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Turkey has been clobbered too, with natural gas prices for industrial use and electricity production rising by 15% last month.

Consumer prices had generally grown by more in countries where the economic rebound had been faster between the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, said S&P Global Ratings lead economist Tatiana Lysenko, highlighting Poland, Hungary, Russia and Brazil.

“Inflationary pressures in emerging European economies are proving to be more persistent than we anticipated,” said Lysenko.

“EMEA central banks will continue to navigate a complicated landscape, seeking a balance between supporting the recovery and anchoring inflation expectations in an environment where supply-side pressures may last longer than previously anticipated.”

(GRAPHIC: Emerging market growth revised down, inflation up - )

With higher global energy and food prices showing few signs of easing and the Czech Republic, Hungary and others also facing tighter labour markets, inflation pressures should linger.

Goldman Sachs forecasts inflation for the year at 4.5% in Romania, 3.9% in the Czech Republic and 3.7% in Poland.

The Czech central bank said more rate rises would follow Thursday’s big hike as it aimed to prevent people and firms from getting used to inflation overshooting its 2% target.

Hungary plans to tighten policy more too, with base interest rate hikes of 15 basis points in the coming months, deputy central bank governor Barnabas Virag said on Friday.

Virag’s comments and the Czech hike gave a boost to both country’s currencies, with the Czech crown hitting one-month highs against the euro.

Poland may also be tempted to deliver an earlier than expected hike, say analysts.

Citi analysts said they expect Poland to deliver its first rate hike in March or April 2022, but they added that faster-than-expected hikes were possible if the bank became more confident about the strength of economic growth.

Turkey is likely to prove an exception, however. President Tayyip Erdogan’s desire for stimulus often trumps an orthodox approach to monetary policy.

Despite inflation running above target at 19.25%, the central bank last month slashed its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18%.

“Turkey is most vulnerable to higher energy costs as they have historically caused its balance of payments to deteriorate as import costs have increased,” said David Rees, Schroders senior emerging markets economist.

“The lira has come under pressure after the recent surprise rate cut and may continue to sell-off if energy prices rise further.”

The lira has slumped to record lows recently, reawakening memories of a 2018 currency crisis and eroding the earnings of Turks.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

OECD hails 'major victory' as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." Hungary's announcement came a day after another key opponent, Ireland -- whose low tax rate has attracted the likes of Apple and Google -- relented and agreed to join the global effort.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Currency Crisis#Russia#Consumer Price Index#The Czech National Bank#Benchmark European#The European Union#Emea
The Independent

Ex-chancellor Lamont issues inflation warning and calls for interest rates hike

A Conservative former chancellor has added his voice to those warning about the risks surrounding inflation as he called for an increase in interest rates to tackle the issue.Lord Lamont also said on Saturday that the Government’s policy of calling for wages to go up could further drive inflation if the boost is not accompanied by increased productivity.Amid soaring energy prices and shortages of workers and materials, pressures from rising prices are increasing as the pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slows.The danger is that inflation becomes embedded, it results in wage claims, public sector wage claims, and...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Take Five: Inflation, energy and earnings

Inflation angst and soaring energy prices form the backdrop to the start of third-quarter U.S. earnings season in the coming week. Annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) kick off too from Monday, but the event is overshadowed by a data-rigging scandal that threatens the career of IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Brazil
marketpulse.com

Week Ahead – Central banks face inflation dilemma

Nerves are starting to creep into the markets which will make the final months of the year very interesting. The list of downside risks for the economy and markets is growing all the time, something investors have been relatively comfortable with but it seems something is pushing them too far.
BUSINESS
WKTV

German inflation hits 29-year high as energy costs spike across Europe

Inflation in Germany hit its highest level in nearly three decades last month, fueled by rising energy costs, supply chain bottlenecks and price hikes following the easing of pandemic lockdowns. German consumer prices increased 4.1% in September compared with a year earlier, the country's federal statistics office said in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Hawkish central banks keep currencies afloat

* Czech crown, Polish zloty surge 1% against euro * Mexican, Colombian cenbank seen hiking interest rates by 25 bps * Brazil's Petrorio jumps 7.4%, America Movil extends gains By Susan Mathew Sept 30 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market stocks built on the day's gains as most Latam bourses also rose, while monetary policy was the defining theme among currencies, with the Czech crown surging 1% after a larger-than-expected interest rate hike. MSCI's index of EM stocks picked up from over five-week lows to rise 0.2%, with a 1% jump in Brazil's Bovespa index - the most among Latam peers - adding to gains elsewhere. The Czech crown looked to post its best session in nearly 11 months against the euro after a 75 basis points hike to 1.5%. The Mexican peso fell 0.2%, while Colombia's currency rallied 0.6% ahead of 25 basis point hikes expected from both central banks. The Polish zloty shot up 1% against the euro for its sharpest rise since April after minutes of the central bank's last meeting suggested a rate rise might be imminent, while Russia is seen hiking next month for a sixth time this year to curb inflation. Most EM central banks have been on a hiking cycle as a fragile recovery from the pandemic has fanned inflation, helping the currencies stay buoyed against a dollar now at one-year highs. "As long as EM central banks do not fall behind the curve, currency pressures should be relatively well contained, potentially creating some interesting opportunities in local currency debt...," Patrick Curran, senior economist at Tellimer, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. Brazil's real lost 0.3% after the central bank projected 2.1% economic growth for 2022 compared with a revised 4.7% for this year, citing its aggressive tightening cycle compressing growth. The real is set for its worst month since March this year, and its biggest quarterly loss since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic virtually brought economic activity to a standstill. Chile's peso has lost about 10% this quarter. The currency slumped 0.7% to a 15-month low on the day as copper prices eased. Data on Thursday showed Chile's copper output fell in August. Currency of the world's second-biggest copper producer Peru is on course for its sharpest quarterly decline since 2013, down 6.6%. Among stocks, Brazilian oil company Petrorio jumped 7.4% on a report that its has the highest bid for Petrobras' Albacora field, while sanitation company Sabesp rose 3.4% after its board's move towards privatization. Mexico's biggest telecoms company America Movil extended gains after shareholders approved a plan to spin off its towers business in Latin America. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1426 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.11 0.15 MSCI LatAm 2236.85 0.06 Brazil Bovespa 112191.84 0.98 Mexico IPC 51130.21 0.09 Chile IPSA 4358.88 0.55 Argentina MerVal 77371.24 1.021 Colombia COLCAP 1357.60 -0.21 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4447 -0.28 Mexico peso 20.5533 -0.33 Chile peso 815.7 -0.76 Colombia peso 3815.3 0.48 Peru sol 4.1277 -0.34 Argentina peso 98.7400 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CURRENCIES
kfgo.com

Mexico’s central bank hikes rates to 4.75% on inflation concerns

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% on Thursday, as expected, in a four-to-one vote by its governing board, as the central bank expressed concern about above-target inflation. All 22 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll had expected...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Central banks convene on CBDCs

Seven central banks have issued a set of reports intended to build a global consensus for the design and development of a retail digital currency. Building on an initial report outlining foundational principles for CBDCs published in 2020, the group formed by Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank, Federal Reserve, Sveriges Riksbank, Swiss National Bank and the Bank for International Settlements has now turned to practical policy and implementation issues.
MARKETS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation hit a 13-year high last month and looks likely to jump higher still, further clouding the European Central Bank’s benign view of the biggest price spike since before the global financial crisis. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Energy costs push Spain's inflation to 13-year-high

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's inflation surged to a 13-year-high in September as consumer prices rose a higher than expected 4% year-on-year, official data showed on Wednesday, adding pressure on the European Central Bank to potentially tighten its policy. The highest reading since September 2008, when the rate was 4.5%, was fuelled...
BUSINESS
rochesterfirst.com

European Central Bank won’t overreact to fleeting inflation

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s current burst of inflation is temporary and won’t lead the European Central Bank to “overreact” by withdrawing stimulus or raising interest rates, ECB President Christine Lagarde said Tuesday. “What we are seeing now is mostly a phase of temporary inflation linked to reopening,” Lagarde said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy