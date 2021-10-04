CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

kvie.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to our weekly newsletter for regular inspiration and stories about American icons, including information on our latest films and digital content celebrating American creative achievement. You'll also be the first to know when new films become viewable online.

vids.kvie.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

89-Year-Old Rita Moreno Says This Is the Only Reason She'd Ever Quit Acting

Is 89 years old, has had a seven-decade career as an actor, and is a rare EGOT winner—that's someone who has been awarded an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. But, even with so many accomplishments to her name already, Moreno has no plans to stop working. Her latest film, Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, hits theaters this December, and she has another movie in the works titled The Prank. In a new interview with Variety, Moreno shared the only thing that could make her retire—and then immediately walked it back when she realized there's always a way to make things work.
CELEBRITIES
pbs.org

5 Rita Moreno roles you may have forgotten

1. Singin’ in the Rain (1952) Well-known for her Oscar-winning portrayal of Anita in “West Side Story” (1961),. had her “big break” in the golden-age musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” Alongside Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds in the starring roles, Moreno played glamorous “Zelda Zanders” the “Zip Girl” – an exciting departure from the ethnic stereotypes in which she had been continually typecast.
CELEBRITIES
WNET New York

Rita Moreno Interview

Over a career spanning more than 70 years, Rita Moreno defied her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become one of a select group who has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. American Masters – Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It, premiering Tuesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. on THIRTEEN in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, explores Moreno’s path to stardom, revealing her talent and resilience as she broke barriers and paved the way for new generations of artists. The film will also stream at pbs.org/ritamoreno and the PBS and THIRTEEN Explore video apps.
MOVIES
Variety

Rita Moreno Reveals What Makes Her Feel Powerful: The Ability to Say No

What makes Power of Women honoree Rita Moreno feel powerful?. “The ability, which I didn’t have for many years, to say no,” Moreno says. At her Variety Uncovered shoot, presented by Lifetime, the actor elaborates on what else gives her a sense of empowerment. “To say, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t like that’ or to say, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t like you.’ Oh my god that just gives me the shivers. My mamma said, ‘Men are the bosses, men are the kings. You be nice to them and you do what they say.’ But I’m not doing anything they say if I don’t like it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
HollywoodLife

Rita Moreno, 89, Won’t Retire Unless She ‘Can’t Walk’: ‘There’s Always A Wheelchair’

The ‘West Side Story’ actress has no plans of slowing down her career, even as she approaches turning 90-years-old. The 89-year-old Academy Award-winning actress revealed that she doesn’t plan to ever stop acting in an interview for Variety’s “Power of Women” issue, released on Wednesday September 29. Even after gracing the silver screen for over 70 years, Rita is still just as passionate about acting as ever, and from the sound of it, she’s going to keep being an unstoppable actress, ready to find an alternative to anything that could possibly get in her way. “The only way I can retire is if I can’t walk. And even then, there’s always a wheelchair — or roller skates,” she told Variety.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rita Moreno on ‘West Side Story,’ Turning 90 and Why She Will Never Retire

For the 2021 Power of Women issue, Variety spoke with several women in the entertainment industry who are using their voices to benefit worthy causes. For more, click here. Rita Moreno may be turning 90 in December, but the actor dreads the thought of being typecast as a woman over a certain age. “Why should I have to play a grandmother simply because I’m old? Can I be a lawyer? A scientist? So far, the answer is … not so much,” she says wistfully. “Hollywood suffers in a profound way from ageism.” Moreno has made a career — one that spans seven decades...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just A Girl
Variety

Rita Moreno Wants to ‘Keep the Fires Burning for Those Who Aspire’ at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Legendary actress Rita Moreno described her struggle to gain power in her own life at Variety‘s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime. “Given my background, feeling powerful is a significant reality,” Moreno said. “Growing up as a young Latina immigrant in a racist and patriarchal society, I honestly couldn’t even imagine what that might have felt like. It was so far out of reach. All I could muster was the inner strength to work toward my dream of becoming a successful actress. But the struggle was a daily reality, and sadly, sometimes still is.” Moreno was feted at the event alongside...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: ‘American Masters’ Salutes Rita Moreno, an EGOT for All Time

Is as the sizzling Anita in 1961’s West Side Story or the bellowing live wire of The Electric Company, there’s no doubt that few Hollywood stars burn as brightly at 89. She is that rarest of show-business supernovas, an EGOT — winner of the Grand Slam of awards: two Emmys, a Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and perhaps even more impressive, a survivor of a studio system that for too long only saw the Puerto Rican native as stereotypically exotic.
MOVIES
pbs.org

Behind the Scenes | Rita Moreno

- Rita, she is a diva, girl (laughs) in the best sense of the word. - Rita Mareno is an original. She can't help but be that. - She was at Latina, like me, and she made me feel like women could do anything because she did. - I may...
CELEBRITIES
adafruit.com

Rita Moreno #HispanicHeritageMonth #LatinxHeritageMonth

A great episode of PBS’s American Masters featuring Rita Moreno. Moreno is an icon with a 70 year career, but it didn’t come easy. Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
houstonpublicmedia.org

How Rita Moreno defied typecasting at every stage of her career

The PBS series American Masters profiles Rita Moreno tonight at 8 on Houston Public Media, TV 8. The celebrated actress, singer, and dancer is famous for a lot of things. Among them is her role as Anita in West Side Story. Then there’s her pioneering work in public television on...
HOUSTON, TX
Kankakee Daily Journal

'American Masters' celebrates Rita Moreno

If Rita Moreno’s life were a movie, you wouldn’t believe it. “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It.” There are aspects of the star’s life that unfold like the Hollywood musicals she used to make and other parts that belong in an Ingmar Bergman tragedy.
CELEBRITIES
East Bay Express

The Many Lives of Rita Moreno: Veteran performer reflects in latest documentary

During her entertainment career that spanned 70-plus years, Rita Moreno saw and achieved plenty. Not only is the Berkeley resident in the rarified EGOT class of having won all four major entertainment awards—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—she is actually a KEGOT, having received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2015. She’s also only one of 24 people to have nailed the Triple Crown of Acting, with individual Academy, Emmy and Tony Awards. She and Helen Hayes are the only two people who have achieved both EGOT and the Triple Crown. In addition, Moreno received the 2004 Presidential Medal of Freedom—the country’s highest civilian honor—and was awarded the Peabody Career Achievement Award in 2019. Her filmography includes appearances in a slew of Hollywood classics including 1952’s Singin’ In the Rain, 1956’s The King and I and, most famously, 1961’s West Side Story, where she became the first Latina to win an Oscar for her role as Anita. All the doors she kicked down in television, film and stage—for other Latinos like Lin-Manuel Miranda—led to the Hispanic Organization of Latin actresses (HOLA) renaming their highest honor the HOLA Rita Moreno Award for Excellence, back in 2000.
BERKELEY, CA
IndieWire

Pedro Almodóvar Pitched ‘Parallel Mothers’ to Penélope Cruz During ‘All About My Mother’ Days

Pedro Almodóvar is back in fine form with his latest melodrama, “Parallel Mothers,” which stars his muse Penélope Cruz and breakout Milena Smit as a magazine photographer and a teenager whose newborns are switched at birth. In the movie, which is the closing night selection of the New York Film Festival, Cruz found herself reuniting with her longtime director, while Smit landed in the film as a discovery off Instagram. But according to Cruz at the New York Film Festival press conference on Friday morning, “Parallel Mothers” is actually a long-gestating film, as its genesis dates back more than 20...
MOVIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 5: 'Masters' celebrates Rita Moreno

If Rita Moreno's life were a movie, you wouldn't believe it. "American Masters" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It." There are aspects of the star's life that unfold like the Hollywood musicals she used to make and other parts that belong in an Ingmar Bergman tragedy.
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy