FIFA

NWSL names new executive committee following misconduct allegations

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has launched a new executive committee after firing commissioner Lisa Baird following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley.

The Athletic last week outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.

FIFA opened a preliminary investigation on Friday and U.S. Soccer said it would start an independent investigation into the allegations of abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct. read more

"On behalf of the entire league, we are heartbroken for what far too many players have had to endure in order to simply play the game they love, and we are so incredibly sorry," said a statement from executive committee members Amanda Duffy, Angie Long and Sophie Sauvage.

Riley, who has reportedly denied any wrongdoing, was terminated by the Courage and the league.

