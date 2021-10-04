CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monzo abandons U.S. banking licence bid

 5 days ago

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British digital bank Monzo has withdrawn its application for a U.S. banking licence after more than two years of negotiations with regulators, in a further setback for the loss-making bank.

“Following recent engagement with the OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency), we’ve decided to withdraw our banking license application for our U.S. start-up,” Monzo said in a statement.

The decision was first reported by the Financial Times. (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Huw Jones)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

