Asian shares slide after big-tech sell-off on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Courier News
 10 days ago

Shares have fallen in Asia after a broad slide on Wall Street led by technology companies. Tokyo's Nikkei dropped 3%, while oil prices edged higher.

