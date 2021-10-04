Ubuntu 20.04 sometimes freezes when shutting down Windows VM

I'm running VMWare Player 16.1.0 on Ubuntu 20.04, using a Windows 10 VM. Normal Windows shutdown takes about 10 to 15 seconds. But sometimes shutting down Windows makes Ubuntu freeze slowly. At the beginning it is still possible to switch between browser tabs, but after about 20 seconds that is impossible, but scrolling still works, and so on. After about a minute or so the whole Ubuntu system is frozen, only the mouse cursor still can be moved, but clicking doesn't work anymore.