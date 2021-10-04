CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stalin's ten blows that crushed Nazi Germany

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese large-scale offensive operations by Soviet troops essentially ensured the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition over the Axis countries in World War II. In 1944, the Red Army conducted 10 major strategic offensive operations, as a result of which almost the entire territory of the Soviet Union was liberated, more than 130 enemy divisions were destroyed and Bulgaria, Romania and Finland switched sides and joined the anti-Hitler coalition, while Nazi Germany found itself on the verge of total collapse.

