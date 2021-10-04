CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsi Gabbard criticises US govt leaders over Afghanistan mission

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 4 (ANI): Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Sunday criticised senior leaders in the US government and said that they didn't really know what the mission was in Afghanistan. Gabbard while commenting on the US military's actions in Afghanistan over the last 20 years said, "Our mission...

Birmingham Star

Former Afghan leader Abdullah says internal flaws, US-Taliban deal weakened government

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Numerous internal problems with the administration of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in conjunction with the fallout from the US peace deal with the Taliban led to the collapse of the Afghan government, former head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said on Friday.
US, Pakistani officials in strained talks over Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States and Pakistan have held difficult talks over the path forward in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan at a time when relations between the two countries are shaky. The meeting on Friday between Washington’s deputy secretary of state and Pakistani leaders came amid an array of unsettled issues. They include questions such as the level of future engagement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, the ongoing evacuation of foreign nationals and those who want to flee the new Taliban rulers. Another question on the agenda is who will provide funds to stave off a full economic meltdown and looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Pentagon Leaders Contradict Biden Over Troops in Afghanistan

Top Defense Department officials testified publicly for the first time on Tuesday about the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan amid a wider public reckoning about the chaotic end to America’s longest war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and Central Command chief...
US military leaders favored keeping troops in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — In their first congressional testimony on the tumultuous final months of America’s longest war, top military officials on Tuesday acknowledged misjudging the fragility of Afghanistan’s army and said they believed the U.S. should have kept at least 2,500 troops there to prevent a rapid takeover by the Taliban. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, cited “a very real possibility” that al-Qaida or the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate could reconstitute in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. And he said that could present a terrorist threat to the United States in the next 12 to 36 months.
Public Radio International PRI

Top Pentagon leaders in the hot seat over Afghanistan withdrawal

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Top Pentagon officials are expected to face tough questions from Congress on Tuesday in their first public testimony since the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan last month. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee, followed by the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. Gen. Frank McKenzie, who oversaw the withdrawal as head of US Central Command, is also scheduled to testify. Lawmakers are poised to press the officials on President Joe Biden’s rushed withdrawal, which they argue makes the US more vulnerable to terrorism. Milley will likely also be questioned about reports of secret phone calls with his Chinese counterpart during the final months of the Trump administration.
Key takeaways from US military leaders on Afghanistan withdrawal

(WASHINGTON) — In their first appearance before Congress since the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan, the nation’s top military leaders candidly admitted to lawmakers that they had recommended to President Joe Biden that the U.S. should keep a troop presence there, appearing to contradict his assertions. The testimony...
Birmingham Star

US condemns mosque attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz province

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): The United States has condemned the latest attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province that killed more than 100 people. "The United States condemns in the strongest terms today's attack on worshippers at Friday prayers in Kunduz, Afghanistan. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
