Next Gen Civic Type R Is Ready For Nürburgring Testing

 5 days ago

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Development of the best performing Honda Civic Type R ever continues. The all-new Civic Type R will be introduced in 2022. #HondaCivic #TypeR

About HondaHonda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-gen-civic-type-r-is-ready-for-nurburgring-testing-301391482.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Top Speed

Can A Sensible Swedish Station Wagon Take On The Honda Civic Type R?

We all know that drag races between stock cars are not as exciting as a full-on drag battle between highly modified cars. That said, it’s interesting to see how two very different vehicles stack up against one another. The YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has arranged for the Honda Civic Type R and Volvo V60 T6 to meet at the drag strip. Can the sensible Swedish wagon win against one of the best hot hatchbacks currently on sale?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Get Ready For The New 2022 Honda Civic Si

Before the new Honda Civic Type R takes on the eighth-generation Golf R in 2022, sales of the sportier Civic Si will begin later this year. Originally, deliveries of the new Civic Si were supposed to start this month. According to the latest intel from the Civic 11 Forum, customer deliveries for the 2022 Civic Si in the US will begin in November and December.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Honda confirms 2022 launch for new Civic Type R

Performance hot hatch will likely receive a significant performance boost. Honda has announced that its latest Civic Type R will arrive next year. It’s the first time that the company has confirmed the existence of a new model, though has been very limited with any details surrounding the upcoming Type R.
CARS
fox40jackson.com

It looks like the Honda Civic Type R wants its Nurburgring record back

The Honda Ridgeline has been redesigned for 2021 to make it look more like a traditional pickup, but Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it remains a unique option in the midsize class. The Honda Civic is off on a European vacation. (Honda) A prototype for the upcoming high...
CARS
Truth About Cars

2022 Honda Civic Type R Prototype Previewed

Honda has previewed the upcoming Civic Type R, now that it has prototypes testing at the Nürburgring. Knowing that the public would soon be seeing leaked photos of the model whizzing around the Rhineland, the manufacture has offered up some flattering images of it wearing a minimal amount of camouflage.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda Civic Type R: What We Know About the Hot Hatch

Update 10/04/2021: Honda's released images of the 2023 Civic Type R in camouflage. These pictures, as well as additional information related to the model, have been added to this post. There's no denying the 10th-generation Honda Civic Type R is a tough act to follow. Having won multiple comparison tests...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Honda Civic Type R spy shots and video: Redesigned hot hatch coming soon

Honda introduced a new generation of its Civic compact for the 2022 model year, but so far all we've seen are the regular Civic sedan and Civic Hatchback variants. Also in the works are sporty Si and Type R variants, the latter of which has been spotted again in prototype form, and this time we have video.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Honda Civic Type R Spied In All Its Winged, Piped Glory

The last couple of days have been busy in the Civic Type R world. Honda shared some "spy" photos, and then we caught video of the car in action sporting a single janky exhaust pipe. Not to fear, hot Honda fans – that pipe was just for testing purposes. A new round of decidedly unofficial Type R spy shots feature another red-wrapped prototype with all its production components, including the triple exhaust finishers out the back.
CARS
Robb Report

The Mercedes-Benz All-Electric EQS Has a 350-Mile Range, According to the EPA

Mercedes-Benz appears to have overestimated at least one of its new all-electric EQS’s abilities. The German luxury marque’s new electric flagship has received a 350-mile range rating from the Environmental Protection Agency (h/t Inside EVs). That’s both good news and bad: While the rating makes the car one of the longer-range EVs on the market, it misses the company’s own estimates by about 50 miles. With the lower-than-expected pricing for the EQS announced last month, it was only a matter of time before the car’s EPA range estimate was revealed. The EPA gave the single-motor model of the sedan, the EQS 450+,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Civic Type R's Crazy Camo Can't Hide The New Hot Hatch

After the new Honda Civic hatchback debuted back in June, the new Civic Si will go on sale later this year with enhanced styling and performance. Sources suggest it could debut any in a few days so we were expecting it to break cover this week. Instead, Honda dropped a surprise teaser for the new range-topping Civic Type R.
CARS
itechpost.com

2023 Honda Civic Type R Release Date, Features: New Teaser Reveals Cool New Design, Specs!

Honda, the ultimate Japanese car brand, seems to be extremely keen to preview their new 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Honda is giving utmost focus on the range-topping car model. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R release date has not been officially announced but is undeniably not far from the horizon. Some say that it will be released this 2022.
CARS
Inside Indiana Business

Allison Developing Electrification Tech for Next-Gen Tanks

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Allison Transmission Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) says it is accelerating the development of electrification technology to be integrated into the U.S. Army’s ground combat vehicles, including tanks. The company says electrification of tracked and wheeled military vehicles is gaining momentum for its quieter mobility in hostile environments. “Electrification...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Autoblog

MV Agusta reveals track-ready Brutale 1000 Nürburgring

MV Agusta released a limited-edition version of the Brutale 1000 named Nürburgring designed to explore how much weight can be saved from a street-legal superbike. The end result is a motorcycle that weighs as much as a V8 and offers more horsepower than a Mazda Miata. Presented as the most...
CARS
