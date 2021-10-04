Walnuts from Chile launched in India
New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The season of gifting and festivities is almost here and Walnuts from Chile are in India now to be a part of our celebrations this time!ChileNut, the grower and exporter association of Chilean walnuts with the support of ProChile, the institution of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that promotes the supply of Chilean goods and services in the world has launched the very first generic promotion campaign in India to introduce the Chilean Walnuts to Indian consumers.www.birminghamstar.com
Comments / 0