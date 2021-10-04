CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CD&R Wins Auction To Take Over Wm Morrison Supermarkets

(RTTNews) - Clayton, Dubilier & Rice or CD&R has won an auction to take over the U.K. supermarket chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (MRW.L). U.K. Takeover panel had established an agreed auction procedure last month for the resolution of the competitive situation between CD&R and Fortress Investment Group in relation to the acquisition of Morrison. Two US-based investment groups participated in the auction procedure held on 2 October 2021 to determine their respective final offers for Morrisons.

