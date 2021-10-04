Clout.art Breaks Launchpool Fundraising Records in run-up to IDO

BetterUp, the inventor of virtual professional coaching and global leader in mental fitness and human transformation for the enterprise, announced today the close of its $300 million Series E fundraise. This round brings the company’s valuation to $4.7 billion and total funding to $600 million, making BetterUp the largest mental health and coaching company in the world. The round also closely follows BetterUp’s $125 million Series D in February 2021, and over-achieving an aggressive 2x growth plan in the first half of the fiscal year. Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, and Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from existing investors Salesforce Ventures and Mubadala Investment Company, also customers of BetterUp, along with Sapphire Ventures, Morningside Group, SV Angel, and PLUS Capital.
