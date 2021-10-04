CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Clout.art Breaks Launchpool Fundraising Records in run-up to IDO

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Web 3.0 social media protocol and NFT marketplace, Clout.art’s upcoming IDO has been bolstered by a record-breaking fundraising on Launchpool. With over $8.4m staked in their allocation mining event – and $250k available – their original target was exceeded by a factor of 30. Marketing Technology News: BeSmartee Announces...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Clout.art’s SWAY Token Launches On Gate.io

Clout.art’s SWAY token was listed for trade on the Gate.io exchange from 20:00 hrs (UTC+8) October 7th, 2021. Following the token generation event (TGE), Clout.art’s SWAY token was allocated to all seed and private participants before being listed on leading exchanges like Gate.io and QuickSwap. SWAY was available for buying, selling, and full trading on Gate.io from 20:00 hrs (UTC+8) October 7th, 2021.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Upleveling Advertising Campaigns with Digital Voice

As advertisers know, today’s consumers expect instant gratification. From two-day shipping on ecommerce purchases to same-day grocery delivery, consumers want their ordered goods immediately. That’s why the rapid rise of voice technology makes sense—from asking a Nest device to adjust the temperature in their home to telling Alexa to add items to a shopping list, speaking to a device and having their needs met instantaneously delivers that instant gratification that consumers have come to expect.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

InterDigital Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

InterDigital, Inc. a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced that the company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Marketing Technology News: InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on…. InterDigital executives will host...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Adweek Spotlight sponsored by Treasure Data: The Digital Shift: Exploring the Transformative Power of Customer Data

Where: Online; This three-day event thought leadership event is virtual. See full agenda here. What: Gone are the days of simply having an online presence on multiple channels — the channels now also need to be efficiently integrated. With the growing ubiquity of mobile devices and the evolution of social platforms, brand marketers must understand data in real-time and find their optimal omnichannel offering as consumers demand more choice and flexibility. Organizations as a whole also need to shift their view on customer data to get more value out of what they have.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Ido#Art#Social Capital#Clout Art#Nft#Marketing Technology News#The Sway Social Protocol#Malaysian#Tiktok#Alphabit#Lucidblue Ventures#0rigin Ventures
Business Insider

Insider Events

Discover live and virtual events at Insider. Connect with Insider reporters and editors. Subscribe today for our exclusive events.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ID5 Appoints Jessica Werner as Senior Director of Publisher Development and Rafael Marti as Head of Legal

ID5, the leading identity solutions provider for digital advertising, has appointed Jessica Werner as senior director of publisher development and Rafael Marti as head of legal. Werner will be responsible for leading ID5’s business development efforts towards media owners globally as well as directing the existing business with publishers. Marti will drive the legal strategy for data and technology transactions and the development and roll-out of products and services globally.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
martechseries.com

Most Mobile Authenticator Apps Have a Design Flaw That Can Be Hacked

New research shows most apps used for mobile authentication have serious vulnerabilities, even if hardware security is used. Digitization is driving demand for strong digital identities. A recent McKinsey survey1 reports that the Covid-19 crisis had greatly accelerated the pace of digitization worldwide. Most respondents have disclosed that at least 80 percent of their user or client interactions were now digital in nature, compared to just 58% just before the pandemic. Unfortunately, this has also resulted in a growing number of cyberattacks across all types of organizations, mostly in the form of ransomware attacks and the hijacking of online and financial accounts.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Pivotree to Lead Commerce Sessions at Winshuttle Engage 2021

As Platinum sponsor, Pivotree will lead two sessions exploring crucial areas of frictionless commerce, including cybersecurity and machine learning for master data management (MDM) Pivotree Inc., a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, is pleased to announce its sponsorship and upcoming speaking sessions at Winshuttle Engage 2021, the virtual Winshuttle User...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Pivotal Analytics Announces $10.2 Million Series A Funding Round

Strategic healthcare analytics platform Pivotal plans to invest in key talent and enhancement of product offerings. Pivotal Analytics, the creator of strategic healthcare analytics solution Pivotal, announced it completed a $10.2 million Series A funding round. This investment was led by one of the largest owner-operators of medical office buildings in the United States, with participation from three existing investors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cloudera Completes Agreement to Become a Private Company

Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, announced the successful completion of its previously announced agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and KKR in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $5.3 billion. Cloudera common stock has ceased trading and is no longer listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

BetterUp™ Raises $300 Million Series E at $4.7 Billion Valuation, Making the Company the Largest Mental Health and Coaching Startup in the World

BetterUp, the inventor of virtual professional coaching and global leader in mental fitness and human transformation for the enterprise, announced today the close of its $300 million Series E fundraise. This round brings the company’s valuation to $4.7 billion and total funding to $600 million, making BetterUp the largest mental health and coaching company in the world. The round also closely follows BetterUp’s $125 million Series D in February 2021, and over-achieving an aggressive 2x growth plan in the first half of the fiscal year. Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, and Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from existing investors Salesforce Ventures and Mubadala Investment Company, also customers of BetterUp, along with Sapphire Ventures, Morningside Group, SV Angel, and PLUS Capital.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Taboola Selected as Exclusive Content Recommendations Ad Provider for LINE Today Hong Kong [Correcting and Replacing]

The following press release corrects and replaces any previously published version. Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced LINE Today Hong Kong has selected Taboola to power ad module recommendations for LINE Today in the Hong Kong market.
WORLD
martechseries.com

Diné Source Introduces New Brand Identity

Diné Source, a Diné Development Corporation (DDC) company, introduces its new brand identity. Diné Source’s rebrand aligns with DDC’s strategic growth in continual commitment to its clients, partners, and the Navajo Nation. Marketing Technology News: InMarket Launches it’s Next Generation Lift Conversion Index® (LCI) Attribution Tool to…. Powered by its...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Raydiant’s Adentro Partnership Brings Better Marketing Reach and Performance to Brick and Mortars

Leading digital signage and experience platform provider, Raydiant, has joined forces with WiFi-powered marketing platform Adentro to bring valuable customer insights to brick-and-mortar customers. The Adentro marketing suite pairs with the guest WiFi network in physical business locations to create a closed-loop marketing platform and attribution system. The WiFi connection...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Veriff Continues Global Expansion with New Barcelona Tech Hub

New European tech hub will expand product and engineering teams, global customer reach. Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that it will be launching a tech hub for its product and engineering teams in Barcelona. This comes on the heels of its New York City office opening in late 2019 and building a stronger presence in London earlier this year as the company expands globally, now with over 300 employees from 35 different nationalities. Well on its way to reaching its goal of 500 employees by Q2 next year, Veriff will tap into the impressive talent pool in Barcelona and will be an active part of the burgeoning tech ecosystem in the city.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy