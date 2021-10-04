Clout.art Breaks Launchpool Fundraising Records in run-up to IDO

New research shows most apps used for mobile authentication have serious vulnerabilities, even if hardware security is used. Digitization is driving demand for strong digital identities. A recent McKinsey survey1 reports that the Covid-19 crisis had greatly accelerated the pace of digitization worldwide. Most respondents have disclosed that at least 80 percent of their user or client interactions were now digital in nature, compared to just 58% just before the pandemic. Unfortunately, this has also resulted in a growing number of cyberattacks across all types of organizations, mostly in the form of ransomware attacks and the hijacking of online and financial accounts.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 HOURS AGO