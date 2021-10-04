CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kixie PowerCall and SMS announces Integration with Avoma conversation Intelligence

By MTS Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma. Kixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma. The integration is the most recent part of Kixie’s mission to help sales teams improve performance through increased productivity and the elimination of administrative tasks.

