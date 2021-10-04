CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Nigerian performances we absolutely loved this weekend

By Taiye Taiwo
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoal reviews the nation’s top performers this weekend, highlighting what made their displays special. We highlight the top five Nigerian performers with Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma scoring all the goals that sealed Villarreal's 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday while Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa bagged an assist in the Turkish Super Lig.

www.goal.com

The Independent

Is Italy vs Spain on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Italy face Spain tonight in a rematch of their Euro 2020 semi-final, this time meeting in the last four of the Uefa Nations League at the San Siro in Milan. Both sides reached this stage after finishing top of their Nations League groups, with Italy edging the Netherlands and Spain topping Portugal in their respective pools last November. Roberto Mancini’s Italy are on a world-record 37-match unbeaten run, which included their 1-1 draw against Spain the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley before they progressed in a tense penalty shootout. Luis Enrique’s Spain side produced their best performance of the tournament...
SOCCER
offsiderulepodcast.com

Five things we learned from the weekend’s WSL action

Jessy Parker Humphreys gives us the lowdown on this gameweek’s action. Static and stagnant Manchester City look hopeless at West Ham. Manchester City had never lost three consecutive games in the WSL before this weekend. In fact, they had only lost three matches in an entire season twice, before their 2-0 defeat to West Ham.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Baxter: We did perform better

Kaizer Chefs coach Stuart Baxter was pleased with his sides performance against Marumo Gallants, despite only earning a point at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening. The Soweto giant played to their second stalemate in the DStv Premiership following their goalless draw against Gallants, with both teams finishing the game with 10 men after Sifiso Hlanti and Celimpilo Ngema received red cards.
SOCCER
Person
Ahmed Musa
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Arnaut Danjuma
The Independent

Italy vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League semi-final tonight

Spain will look to avenge their Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to Italy tonight when they play the European champions in the last four of the Uefa Nations League. Luis Enrique’s side were a penalty shootout away from joining England in the Euro 2020 final but Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo missed their kicks as Italy won 4-2. The sides drew 1-1 in a thrilling semi-final at Wembley, but La Roja are missing a number of players who featured in that match, including Pedri, Morata, Olmo and Jordi Alba. Apart from a couple of absences in attack, Italy are at full...
SOCCER
AFP

Newcastle takeover in sight with Saudi to lift ban on Qatar's beIN Sports

A Saudi takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle edged closer on Wednesday with the Gulf state set to lift its ban on Qatar-based beIN Sports. The broadcaster, which holds the rights to the Premier League in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), was banned by Saudi Arabia in 2017 at the start of a diplomatic and transport blockade of Qatar which ended in January. "Saudi Arabia's 4.5-year illegal ban on beIN is going to be reversed," a source close to the matter told AFP. The source added that Riyadh was seeking to settle Qatar's $1 billion arbitration claim over pirate broadcasts to Saudi audiences by the BeoutQ network.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Venezuela v Brazil Live Commentary, 08/10/2021

A somewhat surprising score at half-time sees Venezuela lead Brazil 1-0 in Caracas. The only goal, scored after just 11 minutes, was the product of fantastic work from Soteldo - who is having a tremendous match for the hosts. The Toronto FC forward dropped deep to start the move before buzzing ahead and playing a perfect cross into Ramirez for the striker’s first international goal. The Selecao had their opportunities, but Jesus and Ribeiro squandered opportunities to level from close range, with Ferraresi’s crucial deflection decisive on what seemed like a tap-in for Ribeiro. It’s been a fantastic match which should only get better in the second half as the visitors become more desperate.
SOCCER
AFP

Saudi consortium completes takeover of Newcastle United

A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United on Thursday despite warnings from Amnesty International that the deal represented "sportswashing" of the Gulf kingdom's human rights record. The English top-flight said it had settled legal disputes that had initially stalled the takeover process, and received "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi Arabian government would not control the club. "The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media," the Premier League said in a statement. "Following the completion of the Premier League's owners' and directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect."
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Barcelona#Nigerian#Review Of Nigerians#Super Eagles#Turkish#Super Lig#Union Berlin#German#Super Falcons#Deportivo Alaves#Primera Division#Uefa Women#La Liga#Yellow Submarine
The Independent

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in my garden, Gary Lineker claims

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United happened with surprising speed toward the end of the transfer window in the summer, with the former Juventus man seeming to be on the verge of a switch to rivals Man City at one stage.That then all changed in a matter of hours, as Ronaldo moved back to Old Trafford instead - and he has quickly hit the ground running in terms of goalscoring, with three in three Premier League starts so far and another two in two Champions League games.And the rapid turnaround in Ronaldo’s summer move happened in a surprising location: not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Spain end 10-man Italy’s unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

Ferran Torres struck twice as Spain exacted partial revenge for their Euro 2020 semi-final exit by progressing to the final of the Nations League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Italy in Milan.Manchester City forward Torres capitalised on two first-half assists from Mikel Oyarzabal to help halt the European champions’ world-record unbeaten run at 37 games.Italy, who played more than half of the match a man down at the San Siro after captain Leonardo Bonucci was dismissed for two yellow cards, set up a tense finish thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.But Spain held on to progress...
SOCCER
The Independent

Paddy McNair looking forward to the ‘madness’ of his 50th Northern Ireland cap

Paddy McNair called it “madness” that he is on the verge of winning his 50th cap for Northern Ireland The Middlesbrough man seems certain to start against Switzerland in Geneva on Saturday, and tradition suggests he will do so as captain as he reaches the milestone six and a half years after his debut came in a friendly defeat to Scotland.“Everyone always says how quickly your career passes by and it definitely does,” McNair said.“I’ve been in the squad for seven years so it’s madness.“I remember my first cap really well. I’m only 26 so I feel like my best...
SPORTS
The Independent

Players ‘have to be free to choose’ whether to get Covid vaccine, Rodrigo insists

Leeds United forward Rodrigo says individual players “have to be free to choose” whether they get vaccinated against Covid-19 or not.Football’s governing bodies have urged all players to be fully vaccinated and last month the Premier League is understood to have wrote to all its clubs offering incentives to ensure their playing and coaching staff had both jabs.A report this week suggested only seven top-flight clubs have succeeded in fully vaccinating 50 per cent or more of their squads, with the overall average said to be approximately one-third of all players.“I think it’s a difficult topic,” Rodrigo said. “It’s true...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle takeover confirmed as Saudi-backed bid ousts Mike Ashley

The takeover of Newcastle United is complete after a consortium, heavily backed by Saudi Arabia, ousted the retail tycoon Mike Ashley on Thursday. The new owners, celebrated by fans in the city but criticised by human rights groups, have vowed to “create a consistently successful team that’s regularly competing for major trophies”.The deal was completed following approval from the Premier League, after assurances that the Saudi state would not have control of the club. In a statement confirming the deal, the Premier League said: “[It] has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Andorra vs England: 2022 World Cup qualifier to go ahead after stadium fire

Estadi Nacional, due to host the Group I clash between Gareth Southgate's Three Lions and Koldo Alvarez's hosts, caught aflame on Friday afternoon. England's 2022 World Cup qualifying clash with Andorra will proceed on Saturday despite a fire at the latter's national stadium, the Andorran football association has assured. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ireland’s Jamie McGrath hopes Azerbaijan return is less eventful than last visit

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath will return to Azerbaijan hoping the trip is less eventful than his last visit.McGrath, who could win his fourth senior cap in Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku, last visited the city as a Dundalk player for a Champions League qualifier in July 2019, and it proved testing both on the pitch – the League of Ireland side lost 3-0 – and off it.The 25-year-old St Mirren man said with a smile: “I nearly got arrested! Hopefully it’s not like that this time.“I think it was me and [teammate] Sean Gannon...
SOCCER
goal.com

Andorra v England Match Preview, 09/10/2021

England have won all five of their games against Andorra, scoring 20 goals and conceding none, with all games coming in qualifiers for either the EUROs or World Cup. Andorra are the only nation to have faced England as many as five times without scoring a single goal. They only managed one shot in their 4-0 defeat at Wembley in September.
SOCCER
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool set sights on Asensio

While Chelsea are waiting to discover whether Antonio Rudiger will commit to a new contract at Stamford Bridge, there is better news when it comes to talks with Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender has said of discussions: ‘It’s hard to know how things will end up. There is a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Belgium vs France LIVE: Nations League semi-final result, final score and reaction tonight

World champions France recovered from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling Nations League semi-final on Thursday with a last minute strike from Theo Hernandez securing a place in Sunday’s showpiece match against Spain.In a crazy end to the game Belgium thought they had won it minutes earlier but Romelu Lukaku’s late effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.Yannick Carrasco fired Belgium ahead in the 37th minute and three minutes later Lukaku doubled the lead with a superbly taken goal.Karim Benzema got France back into the game in the 62nd minute before Kylian Mbappe equalised with...
SOCCER

