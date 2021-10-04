CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Escape from a horrific spider train in Choo-Choo Charles, coming to Steam

By Tuffcub
TheSixthAxis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am sure we’ve all seen the mods for games like Skyrim or Resident Evil 2 where the main bad guy model has been replaced by that of Thomas the Tank Engine. Two Star Games have taken the next logical step and made a train the official monster for their game Choo-Choo Charles and it’s rather horrific. It has a nasty, toothy clown smile and is not limited to travelling on tracks as it has spider legs to scuttle across the hills. Eww.

www.thesixthaxis.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

Choo-Choo Charles Is a Newly Announced Horror Game Where You Battle a Creepy Sentient Spider-Train

All aboard, horror and train enthusiasts! Just in time for halloween, US-based indie developer, Two Star Games, has announced its next game, and it’s a helluva elevator pitch. Indeed, Choo-Choo Charles will be a first-person action-horror experience where you have to fend off a spooky sentient spider-train. Yep, don’t worry — you read that right.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's a game about a gruesome spider-legged train named Charles

Indie studio Two Star Games is working on a new kind of horror: Trains. Choo-Choo Charles is a game where you, a human, navigate an island on a train and avoid an evil, sentient trail that wants to eat you. Over time you upgrade your train to fight Charles, hopefully overcoming the creature which is in fact a steam locomotive with a set of horrific spider legs and a toothy maw.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Settlers#Dlc
lordsofgaming.net

Choo-Choo Charles Arrives Next Year

To kick off this month of horrors, developer Two Star Games announced the release window for their upcoming survival horror title, Choo-Choo Charles. The game is an all-new open-world survival horror game on a mysterious island. In this game, you will have to take down the terrifying sentient train, “Charles”. However, you only have a machine gun turret on a yellow train and a map to fight back against Charles. But it is not all doom and gloom. As you can go around the world foraging metal scraps to make necessary upgrades.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Choo-Choo Charles Brings Our Thomas The Tank Engine Nightmares To Life

Since the dawn of PC mods, Thomas the Tank Engine’s menacing presence has loomed large in unexpected places – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Resident Evil Village, even the Mass Effect franchise. With this at the forefront of its mind, one developer set out to create a horror experience all about escaping the clutches of a humanoid locomotive. The helpless player must board their train, reconnect disjointed tracks while traversing a creepy landscape, and fire away at their multi-wheeled pursuer with a mounted minigun. Two Star Games’ Choo-Choo Charles brings our Thomas the Tank Engine nightmares to life.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Something for the Weekend – 02/10/21

It feels like the UK’s weather patterns woke up from their (largely) sun-baked haze this week, remembering that it should be cold, wet and windy for the end of September and start of October. I hope you don’t have many outdoor plans this weekend…. Still, there’s plenty of gaming to...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Escape A Demonic Spider Train In This Open-World Horror Game

Choo Choo Charles is a brand-new open-world horror game in which you must endure and survive in a constant struggle to evade pursuit of a monstrous spider-legged train called Charles. Honestly, if that one-sentence pitch isn't enough to get you invested in this utterly bonkers project from Two Star Games,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
wegotthiscovered.com

Everyone Loves This Viral Spider Train Horror Game

Just in time for Halloween, a new open-world horror game starring a giant spider train named Charles is taking the internet by storm. It’s called Choo-Choo Charles, and it’s unsettling in all the best ways. The premise is fairly straightforward. You’re a first-person protagonist in control of a cute yellow...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Tails of Iron Review

Tails of Iron is a curious beast. Indeed, it’s a game that seems intent on preventing its easy categorisation into an established genre. It’s a hybrid, an oddity, and it’s, quite frankly, all the better for its peculiarity. Having said that, I enjoy pigeonholing video games as much as the next reviewer, which is why I’m inserting Tails of Iron into the niche 2D Metroidvania-souls-like-rat ‘em up genre.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

eFootball 2022 review bombed, rated worst game on Steam

Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer reboot, eFootball, hasn’t kicked off to a great start. The Japanese publisher’s free-to-play FIFA 22 rival is currently getting mauled over on Steam’s user review section, eFootball slapped with an “overwhelming negative” rating by the game’s community. In fact, things are so bad that the PES...
FIFA
TheSixthAxis

The best Metroid games to play before Metroid Dread

Despite its legacy and influence within the video game industry, Metroid has always been a bit of a black sheep among Nintendo’s line-up of iconic franchises. It’s been almost two decades since the last original 2D Metroid game, and the only traditional Metroid release we’ve seen recently has been a remake. So, with Samus Aran’s story continuing at long last with Metroid Dread, newcomers are probably having a tricky time figuring out what to catch up on before this new entry. Thankfully, there are a few easy recommendations to make, both for those wanting a first-hand catch-up with the story, and for anyone who just wants to get their first taste of what the franchise has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Rainbow Six: Siege Y6S3.2 patch notes are here

Ubisoft have released a new patch for Rainbow Six: Siege. The notes only reveal file sizes for the PC version, 1.2 GB via Steam and 1.4GB via Ubisoft Connect, so this may just be a PC patch. Here are the notes:. TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS. PLAYER COMFORT. Scoreboard – Visual Improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Hell Let Loose Review

Hell Let Loose is not a casual experience. This is not a fast-paced multiplayer FPS experience like some of the biggest shooters out there, but rather one of those multiplayer experiences where communication is key and everyone in the squad needs to execute their role properly. Without either or both of these components, things will get difficult for the team and battles will be harder to win.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will be available in November

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will be launching to iOS and Android in November, Square Enix has confirmed. The publisher is also planning to begin pre-registration for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier this month, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed. The news was confirmed at Tokyo Game Show, where a new trailer was also shown, and also posted on the official Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Twitter page.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Far Cry 6 trophies revealed for PS5 and PS4

The official PlayStation trophy list for Far Cry 6 has been revealed for PS5 and PS4. Guerrilla fighters can get an early look at the full list which includes a total of 54 trophies. Trophy hunters will be glad to hear there are no hidden trophies here, most of them...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires release date and Xbox version confirmed

Koei Tecmo has officially confirmed the release date for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires. The long awaited spin off will arrive in Japan on December 23, 2020, with a western release locked on February 15, 2022, meaning English speaking fans won’t have too long to wait. The announcement was made during...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Rocket League 2.05 update is out, 007 DLC announced

The latest patch for Rocket League is now out on all formats, details of that you can find below. Psyonix have also revealed that 007 himself, James Bond, will be joining the game. Well, his car is, you can pretend he’s driving it. 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla, described as “a...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy