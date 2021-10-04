Escape from a horrific spider train in Choo-Choo Charles, coming to Steam
I am sure we’ve all seen the mods for games like Skyrim or Resident Evil 2 where the main bad guy model has been replaced by that of Thomas the Tank Engine. Two Star Games have taken the next logical step and made a train the official monster for their game Choo-Choo Charles and it’s rather horrific. It has a nasty, toothy clown smile and is not limited to travelling on tracks as it has spider legs to scuttle across the hills. Eww.www.thesixthaxis.com
