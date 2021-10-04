CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta-Trinity NF Adds Little Castle Lake, Heart Lake to Castle Crags Wilderness

By Oliver Cory
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest:. On September 25, 2021 USDA Forest Service, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest and its local partners celebrated adding 637 acres to the National Forest System (NFS) lands adjacent to Castle Lake. The new lands consolidate NFS lands in the Castle Lake area. The acquisition improves public access, promotes shared stewardship, leverages partnerships and volunteerism, enhances recreation opportunities, connects people to the outdoors, and fosters resilient ecosystems.

