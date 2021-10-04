Letter: A child's sacrifice

Today, our kids are making a great sacrifice for one of the nation’s favorite hobbies! They will listen over the loudspeaker as a principal pretends that the school has been breached by a person with a gun. This half day of school is an admission that the politicians and lobbyists have failed children and the best the schools can do is prepare for an inevitable: a school shooting. All to protect a hobby that is so unassailable, no facts or school-age victims make a difference.