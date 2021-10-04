CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrina Patridge and Estranged Husband Finalize Custody Agreement

 5 days ago

Audrina Patridge and her estranged husband Corey Bohan will be splitting time with their 5-year-old daughter … this according to the judge’s ruling in their final custody judgment. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Audrina and Corey share joint legal custody of their daughter. As for physical custody,...

