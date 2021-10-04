CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Celebrates Recent Judgment in Conservatorship Case on IG

Sam Asghari has been a staunch supporter of his fiancée Britney Spears' effort to end her conservatorship controlled by her father. He made his support apparent again with an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Britney Spears came out victorious when Judge Brenda Penny ruled in her favor. The judge suspended Jamie Spears, the pop singer's father, as the conservator of her estate.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney's lawyer, asked for Jamie's suspension as conservator about a week ago. The singer has been under conservatorship for thirteen years after she had suffered a mental health breakdown.

John Zabel was set to replace Jamie as the temporary conservator until December 31, 2021. Penny revealed that she decided it was "in the best interest of the conservatee."

Sam Asghari, Britney's fiancé, took to his Instagram and Instagram Story to celebrate the good news. On his Instagram Story, the actor wrote, "Free Britney!" before congratulating her.

The star later included a photo where he was seen giving his fiancée a pink rose. Taking to his Instagram account, Asghari uploaded a stunning black-and-white photo of a lioness, writing:

“The power of the lioness!!!!! #freebritney.”

During a June 2021 hearing, Britney publicly spoke out against the conservatorship for the first time. She accused Jamie of stopping her from doing what she wanted as well as accusing him of abuse.

His [Sam Asghari] company is all about healthy living and offers fitness coaching and personalized nutrition.

The "Slave" singer claimed her father prevented her from having more children and getting married. At the recent hearing, his lawyer alleged that everything Jamie did was in his daughter's interest.

This month the trailer for the documentary about Britney's battle was released titled "Britney vs. Spears." In a lengthy Instagram Story post last week, Asghari shared his thoughts about documentaries about his fiancée.

He confessed that past documentaries hadn't lived up to their promises and that he hoped this one would. Britney's fiancé also hoped the current documentary would be respectful to the pop singer.

For those in the dark, Asghari has been seeing Britney for the past four years, and they recently got engaged. After the news of their engagement went viral, the actor also admitted that he and the singer signed a prenup.

Asghari is actually a personal trainer turned actor who runs an online business called Asghari Fitness. His company is all about healthy living and offers fitness coaching and personalized nutrition.

