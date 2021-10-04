CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand Admits It Can No Longer Get Rid of Coronavirus

By Nick Perry
NBC Chicago
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand's government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a cautious plan to ease lockdown restrictions in Auckland, despite an outbreak there that continues to simmer. Since early in the pandemic, New...

www.nbcchicago.com

WTAJ

Sydney opens to vaccinated after 100-plus days of lockdown

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars reopened to fully vaccinated customers on Monday for the first time in more than 100 days after Australia’s largest city achieved a vaccination benchmark. Sydney planned to reopen on the Monday after 70% of the New South Wales state population aged 16 and older were […]
Idaho8.com

New Zealand says foreign nationals must have coronavirus vaccination to enter country from November

All foreign nationals entering New Zealand will need to be fully vaccinated from November 1, the government announced Sunday. Travelers will have to declare their vaccination status when registering with the country’s isolation system and provide proof of vaccination or exemption to their airline and customs officers on landing, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.
Jacinda Ardern
hngn.com

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Admits Country Can No Longer Maintain Zero-COVID Goals Amid Lagging Vaccination Rates

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced that the country would no longer be able to support its zero-COVID strategy amid the surge of the Delta variant and lagging vaccination rates of residents. The nation previously enforced strict protocols, including closing its borders and implementing lockdowns to keep the...
simpleflying.com

Get Vaccinated On A Boeing 787 With Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is giving travel-loving kiwis a new option when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID. For one day only, the airline is offering local avgeeks the chance to experience its Dreamliner firsthand and get jabbed simultaneously. The event will take place on what’s being dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ – October 16th – as New Zealand pushes hard to up its vaccination rate.
The Independent

Assisted dying to be legal in New Zealand from 7 November

Assisted dying will soon become legal in New Zealand as the End of Life Choice Act is set to come into force from 7 November.The country’s health minister Andrew Little on Tuesday said healthcare systems were ready to implement the law. Mr Little cited a public referendum that was held alongside general elections last year and said assisted dying received the approval of 65 per cent of the public.The law was introduced in the New Zealand Parliament in 2019.Under the law, a person with a terminal illness meeting the eligibility criteria laid out by New Zealand’s health ministry can request...
TIME

The Delta Variant Is Forcing New Zealand To Find a Safe Way Out of Its 'Zero-COVID' Strategy

For much of the pandemic, Aotearoa New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has ranked as one of the best in the world. We have been living in a parallel world, one of a small handful of countries to follow an elimination strategy. That strategy has meant that we have had very few COVID-19 cases and deaths. And when I say very few, I mean it. Until August this year, there had been just over 2,800 confirmed cases and 26 deaths. We have lived much of the pandemic with daily life almost unrestricted. As someone who follows the global situation closely it has been surreal. I’ve spent much of this pandemic worried that New Zealanders were becoming complacent to the threat posed by COVID-19. Then in the middle of August, the delta variant arrived from Australia. In a little over two months our confirmed cases have risen to over 4,700 and two more people have died. Now we’re beginning to experience what happens when delta and inequality collide.
TheConversationAU

Anniversary of a landslide: new research reveals what really swung New Zealand's 2020 'COVID election'

Nine months out from the 2020 election, opinion polls suggested it would be a close race between Labour and National. But that all changed with the arrival of the global pandemic. COVID came to dominate the policy and political agenda from March 2020, ensuring Labour focused its re-election campaign firmly on its pandemic response. As Jacinda Ardern said at the campaign launch, “When people ask, is this a COVID election, my answer is yes, it is.” The result was resounding. On October 17, Labour won an unprecedented victory, forming the first single-party majority government of the MMP era. It was...
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
