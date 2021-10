Tesla tends to roll out price increases and decreases to its vehicle lineup on a rather frequent basis. Just recently, Tesla rolled out new price adjustments to the Model 3 and Model Y, which resulted in the Model 3 Standard Range Plus — the most affordable vehicle in the company’s currently available lineup — now starting at about $42,000 before incentives. This recent round of price increases also had another effect: it made the base Cybertruck the cheapest Tesla that could be ordered today.

