September 2021 brought considerable turbulence for stock indices across both the U.S. and China, as a crisis at real estate development giant Evergrande (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) dragged down Chinese markets and the effects were felt globally. Recent news indicates that October may be off to a better start, though, as the shares of prominent Chinese companies that trade on U.S. exchanges began to rise today. There were multiple factors at play as to why, but one key reason is likely the highly anticipated talks between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, an event that has the potential to benefit Chinese stocks.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO