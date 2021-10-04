CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Sports in Brief

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Brady was 22 of 43 for 269...

The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
The Spun

Clippers Point Guard Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury

The Los Angeles Clippers received crushing news this Thursday involving rookie point guard Jason Preston. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Ohio product is expected to miss a significant part of the 2021-22 season. Preston will have to miss time due to a procedure he had done on his...
NBA
CBS Boston

The Patriots Will Play Against Stephon Gilmore This Season, After Trading Him To Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — Just as soon as the Patriots get through a significant reunion, another one emerges. With the Panthers winning the seemingly underwhelming sweepstakes for the suddenly available Stephon Gilmore,  the Patriots are now set to face off against the cornerback with whom they “mutually” parted ways on Wednesday. The Patriots are playing all four NFC South teams this season, with the Panthers on the schedule in Carolina in Week 9. It won’t quite have the same oomph as Tom Brady visiting Foxboro, but it’s nevertheless noteworthy, considering Gilmore essentially forced his way out of New England by refusing to pay...
NFL
CBS Seattle

‘This Is Going To Be Georgia’s First Real Tough Road Test’: Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other Games

(CBS Local Sports) – College football rolls along this week with a great slate of games across CBS and CBS Sports Network. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to CBS Sports’ Adam Zucker about this week’s matchups including a clash of top 25 teams with Georgia and Auburn plus the number one team in the country, Alabama, heading to College Station to lock horns with the Aggies. #2 Georgia at #18 Auburn: Saturday, October 9, 3:30pm ET on CBS “It’s Georgia-Auburn and because it’s at Jordan-Hare Stadium, you never know what might happen. We enjoyed watching the prayer from a few years back on our...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 5 NFC East Preview: Cowboys ‘Should Be Able To Win This Game’ Against Giants, Says CBS DFW’s Bill Jones

(CBS DFW) — The Dallas Cowboys come into Week 5 with a handle on the NFC East. They’ve won three in a row, most recently putting up 36 points on the undefeated Carolina Panthers, who boasted one of the NFL’s top defenses. They’re followed by the Washington Football Team, who are off to a disappointing start. What was supposed to be one of the NFL’s top defenses is giving up yards and points in bunches. If not for a fair bit of luck, WFT could easily be winless. That would still put them only a game behind the 1-3 New York...
NFL
Variety

MLB Playoffs 2021: How to Watch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The MLB postseason is officially underway, with dozens of must-watch games on the schedule. The Dodgers took home the Wild Card Wednesday night after an exciting match against the Cardinals. Now, the Los Angeles 106-win team are headed into the next divisional series, where they’ll have stiff competition against the 107-win Giants. In the meantime, six teams still need to duke it out before the...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

How Each NFL Team Will Finish This Season

As the NFL season rolls along, the serious contenders for the Super Bowl are starting to emerge after week 4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look strong, after Tom Brady led his new team to a close win in his old stomping grounds, beating the New England Patriots 19-17. The Arizona Cardinals are the only remaining […]
NFL
Kansas City Star

LIVE SOON: We’re talking Chiefs-Bills at 9:30 a.m. Join us for Red Friday conversation

When this season’s NFL schedule was announced, we circled the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s an AFC Championship Game rematch between teams that believe they’re stronger this season, and a showdown of two of the game’s top young quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
NFL

