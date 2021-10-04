Weekend Sports in Brief

BOSTON (CBS) — Just as soon as the Patriots get through a significant reunion, another one emerges. With the Panthers winning the seemingly underwhelming sweepstakes for the suddenly available Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots are now set to face off against the cornerback with whom they “mutually” parted ways on Wednesday. The Patriots are playing all four NFC South teams this season, with the Panthers on the schedule in Carolina in Week 9. It won’t quite have the same oomph as Tom Brady visiting Foxboro, but it’s nevertheless noteworthy, considering Gilmore essentially forced his way out of New England by refusing to pay...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO