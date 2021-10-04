Weekend Sports in Brief

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
The MLB postseason is officially underway, with dozens of must-watch games on the schedule.
The Dodgers took home the Wild Card Wednesday night after an exciting match against the Cardinals. Now, the Los Angeles 106-win team are headed into the next divisional series, where they’ll have stiff competition against the 107-win Giants. In the meantime, six teams still need to duke it out before the...
Comments / 0