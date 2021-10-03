CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

‘Pieces of art’

Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1,200 classic and custom cars cruised in from every corner of the state for the annual Cruise to the Woods cruise and car show hosted by the WC Cruisers Car Club at Lizard Creek Ranch on Sunday. Cars of all kinds covered nearly every flat surface on the...

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
reviewjournal.com

Classic cars captivate enthusiasts, bidders at Las Vegas auction

Tires screeched, engines revved and auctioneers motored through classic car after classic car at the Mecum Auctions traveling car auction Thursday morning at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 1,000 brilliantly colored vintage muscle cars, classics, motorcycles, convertibles, pickups and exotics up for auction this weekend spoke for themselves, as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wallpaper*

Ceramics set with diamonds make delicate pieces of art

Jewellery and ceramics unite in a new partnership between CVC Stones and Young Sook Park. Charles de Viel Castel and the Korean ceramic artist have collaborated on a limited-edition ceramics collection, available exclusively at Moda Operandi. Comprising Park’s ‘Moon Jars’ and 25 one-of-a-kind pendants, the collection intertwines intricate craftsmanship with fragile materials in a celebration of both designers’ skills.
DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Peterson
MotorBiscuit

Jeep President Empathizes With People Tricked by Ford

Wait, what? Did Jeep just fire shots at Ford? Reportedly, the president of Jeep said he feels sorry for customers that get tricked by Ford. That’s a pretty wild statement. For the record, we don’t think anyone is being tricked into the vehicles they purchase, but let’s break this catty comment down.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Inkas Transformed the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Into a Swanky New Line of High-Tech Limos

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter isn’t exactly synonymous with luxury, but Inkas is helping it switch gears. The Canadian security firm, best known for creating bulletproof Cadillacs, BMWs and Maybachs, has just unveiled a new line of limousines based on the ever-popular utilitarian van. Designed to chauffeur VIPs and execs, the limo has a minimalist interior with all the requisite creature comforts you’d expect from a modern ride, along with a range of next-gen tech and security features. The layout has been specially designed to give passengers the ability to either do business on the go or relax and unwind. There are four luxe...
CARS
KTVZ

15 cars that have depreciated the most in 2021

Every new car depreciates in value once it’s driven off the lot—but in the months and years that follow, some cars retain significantly more value than others. Today, that information is more valuable than ever: The resale market in 2020 was more than three times larger than the market for new cars, with 39.3 million used vehicles sold as opposed to 14 million new ones.
BUYING CARS
Gematsu

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon is a visual novel developed by TYPE-MOON and published by Aniplex. Aah—the moon is as beautiful as ever tonight. When he was young, Shiki Tohno was seriously injured in an accident. Driven away into the care of a distant relative, he led a...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Custom Cars#Classic Cars#Woods#Wc#Volkswagen
thegeorgeanne.com

The Best Fashion Pieces for Fall 2021

In order to complete the best fall looks this upcoming season, it’s imperative to have a wardrobe with the much-needed fall essentials. A fall wardrobe is an assortment of clothes and accessories that reflect the season’s styles, textures, and colors to create the most chic looks. The best fall clothes offer comfort, warmth, and most importantly, style. Here are the best pieces to have in your closet this fall.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNET

Here are the best SUVs under $35,000

New cars are expensive. New SUVs are even more expensive. Those are facts, but today, let's forget about the average new car price over $40,000 and focus on SUVs under $35,000. That simple fact is this is the best part of this list: These SUV picks don't cost an arm...
BUYING CARS
CNET

The best small SUV for 2021

It's no wonder SUVs are on basically everyone's car shopping list these days: They make a lot more sense for buyers compared with a sedan. Automakers know that, too, and it's hard to not find a new SUV sitting at any car dealership lot. While they come in all shapes and sizes, we want to go over the best small and compact SUVs on the market today. Out of the many, we picked the ones that impress us the most.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

There’s a Giant Hole in the Middle of This 226-Foot Superyacht Concept—and That’s the Point

A gaping hole in the side of a superyacht is usually considered a bad thing, but not according to Lazzarini. The Italian design studio, known for churning out all manner of disruptive creations, has just unveiled a new 226-footer with a giant void smack-dab in the middle of the superstructure. The concept, which has been fittingly named Shape, has a truly singular silhouette with sleek, futuristic lines and a gleaming silver hull that hints at the next-gen tech incorporated throughout. The standout feature is, of course, the arc, or “hole deck” as Lazzarini calls it, which can be customized to each seafarer’s needs....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
NBC4 Columbus

SUV surcharge: some now $5,000 or more over sticker price

(WCMH) — The pandemic housing market has forced many homebuyers to pay well over listing price for a home, something that would have been unheard of 10 years ago. Car buyers are now facing the same surcharges with some popular new SUVs, pickup trucks, and even sports cars. Paul Johnson, a small business owner, was […]
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy