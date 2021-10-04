CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

The Bright Line for Me - Protecting Oregon's Schoolchildren

By State Rep. David Gomberg
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting our kids and grandkids safely back into school has got to be priority one. As parents, students, and educators anxiously return to in-person learning this week, it’s important to keep in mind where we were this time last year. While the ramifications of COVID-19 devastated communities, shuttered businesses, and left so many of us uncertain about the future, our kids were forced into a remote learning environment built on compromises for the sake of public health.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 3

Related
thelundreport.org

Oregon Health Authority Reports 79 Schools With Active COVID-19 Outbreaks

According to Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report, there are nearly 80 schools with active outbreaks in schools across the state. That’s 31 more schools than OHA listed the week before — an increase of about 65%. Multiple schools are reporting multiple outbreaks. For example, North Bend Senior High School in...
OREGON STATE
Argus Observer Online

This is the Best Public High School in Oregon

The quality of American public schools can vary widely between states, cities, and even districts. Not all schools are able to provide students with the same level of education, access to extracurriculars, counseling, or college preparation. While each public school faces its own unique challenges, each state has one public school that stands out as the very best.
OREGON STATE
Chalkbeat

Teacher PD: Indiana hopes its free online lab will be hub for learning

After the pandemic forced teachers suddenly into online learning, many looked on the Web to find and share ideas for teaching. | LeoPatrizi / Getty Images. In the wake of COVID closing school doors in March 2020, Lena Darnay found teachers — over 2,500 of them — flocking to a Facebook group she moderated to share ideas for online learning.
INDIANA STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Your browser does not support the audio element. Ethelyn Tumalad is an English and AVID teacher at Clackamas High School. Last week, she was named Oregon’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. We talk to Tumalad about what this last year of teaching has been like, and what the award means for her.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Free Application Day extended

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year, the annual Colorado Free Application Day program will allow students to apply to colleges for free for three days instead of one. The event encourages more Coloradans to continue their education. Friday, Governor Jared Polis announced all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as several private The post Colorado Free Application Day extended appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON APPROVED TO ISSUE MORE PANDEMIC EBT FOOD ASSISTANCE

Last week the State of Oregon received approval from the federal government to expand the Pandemic EBT program and provide an additional $167 million in food assistance to approximately 430,000 children in Oregon. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said P-EBT provides food benefits to families whose...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Post

Nation's first COVID vaccination mandate for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, a plan that will have all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups. The government has...
EDUCATION
KATU.com

Oregon governor signs off on newly-voted congressional map

SALEM, Ore. — Lawmakers voted on Monday to approve the addition of a sixth congressional district. This is the first addition of a new district in 40 years. Governor Kate Brown signed off on the map late last night. "The right to vote is sacred. In Oregon, we know that...
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Vaccine Mandates Likely To Expand After Early Success

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Public and private workforce mandates with a deadline are working to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado. Recently announced vaccination rates for companies and government organizations have all exceeded 95% of employees complying with the orders to get vaccinated or potentially lose their job. (credit: CBS) “This is a war that we are all waging against a relentless foe, and that’s what COVID virus is. The only way that you win a war like that is by everybody getting shoulder to shoulder and saying, ‘I’m in. I’m going to do what I can. Do my...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The US Department of Education approved Missouri's COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools. Missouri was allotted nearly 2 billion dollars to carry out COVID-19 safety measures in school districts. The approval means the state will receive the remaining amount of funding, totaling $654 million. Missouri's plan promotes statewide vaccination events The post US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
The 74

With 1 in 3 Early Childhood Educators Quitting, Virginia Tried New Approach

Early education providers across the state and country are struggling to find and keep teachers. That has always been the case, but the current labor market and pandemic disruptions have worsened the problem. And the turnover in teachers is causing some providers to make sacrifices in quality. “Even fast food (restaurants) are doing sign-on bonuses,” […]
VIRGINIA STATE
La Grande Observer

Eastern Oregon may see exodus of health workers after governor’s Oct. 18 vaccine mandate kicks in

PENDLETON — Eastern Oregon’s health care system could see a mass exodus of workers come Oct. 18, the deadline for Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. More than a quarter of all health care workers in Umatilla, Union and Morrow counties remain unvaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority. All would be fired or forced to resign under the mandate.
OREGON STATE
New York Post

Portland to set up homeless villages with electricity and heating

Villages for homeless people are set to debut on the streets of Portland, Oregon early next year. The first three government-sanctioned homeless camps, which have been dubbed “Safe Rest Village” sites by the liberal city, will be up and running at the start of 2022, officials announced Thursday. The camps...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy