Jake Constantine made the most of his first college start at quarterback in two years as well as his initial start at Rice. Constantine threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Patterson III on the game’s first offensive play, and Jordan Myers took it from there, paving the way for a 48-34 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night at Rice Stadium for the Owls’ first win of the season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO