Hybrid bikes have been around for many years now and are popular for their ability to function on multiple types of terrains easily. You can either use it as a road bike or hit the gravel road or take it to mountain trails, it will give you a smooth ride for sure. Nevertheless, you do have to keep in mind that most hybrid bikes are not suitable for heavy-duty mountain riding or racing activities. Hybrid bikes combine the lightweight structure of a road bike while having a strong body to absorb the shock of an unsmooth surface.

BICYCLES ・ 14 DAYS AGO