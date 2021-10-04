Grab raises stake in Indonesia’s Ovo to 90%, buys out Tokopedia

The 7-Eleven empire is coming to India India’s Reliance Retail Ventures has set a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc., to launch convenience stores in the second most populous nation, the company said Thursday. The stores will first be launched in the financial hub of Mumbai Indian media reported the first store is due to open within a few days. Earlier this week, Indian rival Future Retail ended its 2-year old agreement with Dallas Texas-based 7-Eleven to develop the franchise. Reliance, India’s biggest retailer, said in a statement that the stores would offer the usual convenience store...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO