Grab raises stake in Indonesia’s Ovo to 90%, buys out Tokopedia

By Yoolim Lee, Yudith Ho, Manuel Baigorri
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 4): Grab Holdings Inc is boosting its ownership of the Indonesian mobile wallet provider Ovo to about 90% by acquiring stakes from PT Tokopedia and Lippo Group. Singapore-based Grab, which plans to go public via a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp by the end of this year, increased its holding in PT Bumi Cakrawala Perkasa, Ovo’s parent, from about 39%, according to a filing with the ministry of legal affairs. Grab has been expanding beyond ride-hailing into financial services and originally invested in Ovo as part of that effort.

