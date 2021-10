Coinbase Pro says that these new tokens will launch if certain liquidity conditions are met and there is sufficient supply. Coinbase Pro announced that starting from October 6th, the platform will begin accepting inbound transfers of some additional tokens. The newly-listed digital assets are Function X (FX), Jasmy (JASMY), tBTC (TBTC), and Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG). The new asset listings will roll out into four phases, namely, transfer-only, post-only, limit-only, and full trading. Furthermore, Coinbase Pro says it reserves the right to ‘keep the book in one state’ for a longer period. This especially holds true if certain market criteria are not met – including a healthy and orderly market.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO