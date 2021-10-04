Letter: Boaters and Wingaersheek trash

Reading the recent article about trash on Wingaersheek ("No charges for Wingaersheek litter," Sept. 30) is not news. Every summer weekend, loads of trash are left on the beach by mostly out-of-town boaters. The trash is then picked up, often, by Gloucester locals, and put in retainers. The Gloucester police seem unaware of this summer-long violation. More containers in the southern part of the beach would help. To say nothing of the hideous noise those same boat people blast out nearly all day on their CD players. Police patrol is needed, especially around early evening, when all the liquor has hit.