2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (AP) — Two scientists won the Nobel Prizein medicine on Monday for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch, revelations that could lead to new ways of treating pain or even heart disease. Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian separately identified receptors in the skin...

chemistryworld.com

Science behind sense of touch and temperature wins medicine Nobel prize

The 2021 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine has been shared by two US-based researchers whose work helps to explain our sense of touch and ability to perceive temperature. David Julius from the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian of the Scripps Research institute in La Jolla, California, have been recognised by the Nobel committee for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Who Discovered How Humans Feel Heat Awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine

Two U.S.-based scientists have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in medicine for solving the mystery of how human bodies feel warmth and touch. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian shared the prize for discovering how bodies turn physical sensations into electrical messages in our nervous systems, explaining why sunlight or a hug feel the way they do. Announcing the prize Monday morning, the Nobel Committee explained: “Julius utilized capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat... Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.” Thomas Perlman, from the Nobel Committee, said the pair’s discoveries were “important and profound.”
Ars Technica

Understanding how we sense touch, temperature earns a Nobel

Today's Nobel Prize is in Physiology or Medicine, which often means biology these days. And 2021 is not an exception, as two researchers have won for their discoveries regarding how humans detect their immediate environment through the sense of touch. David Julius won half the prize for identifying the protein that allows us to sense painful heat or its chemical mimic from chili peppers, and Ardem Patapoutian gets the other half by figuring out how we sense physical touch.
sciencealert.com

US Scientists Win Nobel Prize in Medicine For Pioneering Touch Discoveries

US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch. ​The duo's research, conducted independently of each other in the late 1990s and 2000s, is being used to develop treatments for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including chronic pain.
MassLive.com

How do we sense temperature? Former Massachusetts college student answers that question, sharing Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

That question has been answered, earning Massachusetts science’s highest honor. Over the last four decades, Dr. David Julius has risen to the top of the field of physiology, leading a major university’s physiology department, making groundbreaking advancements in understanding our sense of touch, and on Monday sharing a Nobel Prize for those discoveries.
Marietta Daily Journal

2 Americans win Nobel in Medicine for work on temperature, touch receptors

STOCKHOLM — Two American molecular biologists, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, have won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate nerve impulses in the human body. The two "identified critical missing links in our understanding of the complex interplay...
