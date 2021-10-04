Chihuahuas’ rally falls short in season finale, Dodgers win 4-1

OKC Dodgers - 4 El Paso Chihuahuas - 1 Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – Oklahoma City, Okla. Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers closed out their 2021 season and the Triple-A Final Stretch with a 4-1 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez (6-4) allowed one run over a season-high 7.0 innings and recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts and Zach McKinstry drove in two of the Dodgers’ four runs in the season finale. The Dodgers (67-62) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fifth inning. Drew Avans scored a run on an El Paso throwing error during a pickoff attempt at third base and McKinstry added a RBI single for a 2-0 OKC lead. Meanwhile, Ramírez retired 13 El Paso batters in a row before a walk followed by a RBI single by Ivan Castillo trimmed OKC’s lead to 2-1 in the sixth inning. The Dodgers added runs on sacrifice flies by Avans in the sixth inning and McKinstry in the seventh inning for a 4-1 advantage. El Paso (51-79) brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but pitcher Kevin Quackenbush went on to record his league-leading 23rd save of the season.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO