MLB

Chihuahuas’ rally falls short in season finale, Dodgers win 4-1

By Staff Report
elpasoheraldpost.com
 5 days ago

The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon but lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-1 in the season finale. El Paso second baseman Yorman Rodriguez went 2-for-4 Sunday and reached base in nine of his last 13 plate appearances of the season. Sun City starter Luke Westphal allowed two runs, one earned, in 4.2 innings Sunday.

elpasoheraldpost.com

Comments / 0

Dodgers Close out 2021 with 4-1 Win

OKC Dodgers - 4 El Paso Chihuahuas - 1 Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – Oklahoma City, Okla. Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers closed out their 2021 season and the Triple-A Final Stretch with a 4-1 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez (6-4) allowed one run over a season-high 7.0 innings and recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts and Zach McKinstry drove in two of the Dodgers’ four runs in the season finale. The Dodgers (67-62) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fifth inning. Drew Avans scored a run on an El Paso throwing error during a pickoff attempt at third base and McKinstry added a RBI single for a 2-0 OKC lead. Meanwhile, Ramírez retired 13 El Paso batters in a row before a walk followed by a RBI single by Ivan Castillo trimmed OKC’s lead to 2-1 in the sixth inning. The Dodgers added runs on sacrifice flies by Avans in the sixth inning and McKinstry in the seventh inning for a 4-1 advantage. El Paso (51-79) brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but pitcher Kevin Quackenbush went on to record his league-leading 23rd save of the season.
MLB
