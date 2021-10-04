CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerline Logistics buys 2 ships for $200M to expand refueling business

By Marissa Nall
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenterline Logistics Corp. has made a $200 million purchase of two new container ships that will expand its petroleum transportation capacity and provide infrastructure to support the maritime industry’s transition to cleaner-burning fuels. The investment follows a deal in late December in which Seattle-based Centerline acquired ships and customer contracts...

www.bizjournals.com

