According to a Shebab news agency tweet on Wednesday, yet another home has been redeemed in the formerly Jewish neighborhood of Kfar Ha’Shiloach, a.k.a. Silwan. Last April, Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, who was appointed by Yasser Arafat to serve as the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem between 1994 and 2006, issued a fatwa (a legal opinion on a point of Islamic law given by a qualified jurist – DI) against sellers and real estate brokers of homes and land to Jews. The fatwa followed an announcement that 15 Jewish families had settled in their homes in Kfar HaShiloach in eastern Jerusalem.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO