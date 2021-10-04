CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

What is your smoke alarm telling you?

By Clint Wolf
Beloit Daily News
 5 days ago

If the smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm is chirping or making other sounds, it may be trying to tell you something, according to the National Fire Protection Association. • A continued set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire has been detected. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

www.beloitdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Learn the sounds smoke, CO alarms make

QUINCY, Mass. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fire Prevention Week is coming up, beginning on Oct. 3, and this year's theme is Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety. According to a release from the National Fire Protection Association, this year's campaign aims to better educate the public about the sounds that smoke alarms make, what they mean and how to respond to them.
lakenewsonline.com

Fire Prevention Week focuses on understanding smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds

Americans are bombarded by more rings, beeps, chirps and electronic sounds than ever before. Next week, National Fire Prevention Week 2021 (Oct. 3-9) focuses on the importance of understanding what the sounds coming from smoke and carbon monoxide alarms mean, and making sure everyone knows how to respond. The campaign is called “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Prevention Week: Test Smoke Alarms Now

Mountain Communities — This Fire Prevention Week (October 3-9), the Red Cross Central Valley Chapter urges you to test your smoke alarms before the threat of home fires increases with cold weather. The Red Cross responds to 27% more home fires in November-March than in warmer months. According to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Alarms
WFMY NEWS2

Chirp. Chirp. Why does your smoke alarm battery always die in the middle of the night?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s happened to all of us: That annoying low-battery chirp that seems to go off only in the middle of the night, or the smoky dinner dish that trips the sensors. We’re talking about those annoying smoke detector false alarms. As Consumer Reports explains, there are some easy ways to keep your alarms connected properly so they only go off when they’re supposed to.
GREENSBORO, NC
Huron Daily Tribune

See the top reasons why smoke alarms fail to operate

It is National Fire Protection Week and the National Fire Protection Association announced this year's theme is Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety. From beeps to chirps, this year’s campaign works to better educate the public about the sounds smoke alarms make, what those sounds mean, and how to respond to them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxrtv.com

What does your fire alarm chirp mean? Virginia fire officials break it down

(WFXR) — Fire departments across the Commonwealth want to raise awareness for households during Fire Prevention Week. During the week of Oct. 3-9, the Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP) State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) wants to inform people about household smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The state reported 28...
VIRGINIA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Fire Dept: Knowing the sounds of your smoke alarm could save your life

EL PASO, Texas -- Emergencies can come when we least expect them. As temperatures start to drop and you begin to turn on your heater, the El Paso Fire Department wants you to make sure you have a plan in place in case a fire breaks out. EPFD says it starts seeing in uptick in The post El Paso Fire Dept: Knowing the sounds of your smoke alarm could save your life appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
WDBJ7.com

Want a free pizza? Just get your smoke alarms checked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you plan on ordering pizza Sunday night, and you live in Botetourt County, you could get that pizza for free - if you’re smoke alarms are in working order. For fire prevention week, Botetourt Fire and EMS is teaming up with the Daleville Domino’s location.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
candgnews.com

Troy firefighters educate on smoke, CO alarms

TROY — The Troy Fire Department hosted open houses at all of its fire houses across the city on Oct. 3, in order to let the community get to know their local firefighters and to promote fire safety as Michigan heads into the cold weather months. Members of the public...
TROY, MI
nysenate.gov

Free Smoke Alarms Available for Constituents through Red Cross

Keeping our residents safe is my top priority. That’s why I’m helping the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm about home fires. Seven people die every day in a home fire, and recently, there have been several tragedies in our own community that have brought attention to this terrible reality.
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

E.coli contamination alert over tap water in thousands of homes

Sutton and East Surrey Water has advised people living in parts of Kent and Surrey to boil water before using it. Tap water in thousands of homes could have been contaminated with E.coli, a water company has warned. Sutton and East Surrey (SES) Water has advised people living in parts...
FOOD SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Galt Home Damaged In Raging Fire; Cause Under Investigation

GALT (CBS13) — Firefighters rushed in to stop a ranging house fire from spreading in Galt over the weekend. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department) " data-medium-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=225" data-large-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" loading="lazy" class=" wp-image-718700" src="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" alt="" width="357" height="476" srcset="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg 720w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=113,150 113w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=225,300 225w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=640,853 640w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=480,640 480w" sizes="(max-width: 357px) 100vw, 357px"> Aftermath of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department)
GALT, CA
Redfin

How Wildfire and Smoke Damage Affect Your Home: What You Need to Know

Natural and environmental hazards driven by climate change are becoming key considerations for today’s homebuyers. Each year, wildfires burn millions of acres across the U.S. and cause severe damage to buildings, homes, and communities. Few homeowners can imagine the devastation that a wildfire could inflict on their property, but it’s possible to minimize losses when disaster strikes. If you live in or are looking at buying a home in wildfire territory, such as areas like San Jose, CA, it’s crucial to educate yourself on the damage wildfires and smoke can cause.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy