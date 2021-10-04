What is your smoke alarm telling you?

Natural and environmental hazards driven by climate change are becoming key considerations for today’s homebuyers. Each year, wildfires burn millions of acres across the U.S. and cause severe damage to buildings, homes, and communities. Few homeowners can imagine the devastation that a wildfire could inflict on their property, but it’s possible to minimize losses when disaster strikes. If you live in or are looking at buying a home in wildfire territory, such as areas like San Jose, CA, it’s crucial to educate yourself on the damage wildfires and smoke can cause.

