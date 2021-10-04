CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Austin High School Class of 1970 celebrates 50th reunion

By Roxy Van Ruiten
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The pandemic may have put a pause on many events in 2020, but the Austin High School Class of 1970 didn’t let that stop them from recreating their 50th high school reunion, one year later.

Former classmates from all over the country came together on Friday, October 1, for their “50 plus one” reunion.

“I couldn’t be happier to be in El Paso again and see everybody and see everything… on the airplane when we were coming in and I said hey! hey! Look at the A! to my husband because we could see it from the airplane, so that was really exciting,” former student Denise Dunaway said.

Event coordinator, Evelyn Chisari, told KTSM 9 News that as you get older, you become more of what you were in high school.

“You know what, in my case it’s true because when I was in high school I organized the assemblies and the guy who’s going to present tonight was the student manager, and we’re doing the same thing, so its like I cant believe I’m still doing the same thing,” she said.

Many of the former classmates added even though they all changed physically, they say age is just a number. Even dance teacher, Rosa Guerrero, was also able to make an appearance at the reunion.

“We need to take care of our health, we need to take care of ourselves, spiritually, mentally, psychologically, physically, don’t just be watching television all the time… move, get involved, still do something for the community, I’m going to be 87, but my heart and my spirit is 18 years old like these kids, to me they’re not 70, they’re not 70, to me they’re 18 years old,” he said.

The evening was spent renewing old friendships and finished off with classmates sharing memories and stories of how certain teachers made an impact in their careers and lives.

