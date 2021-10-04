CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Life swoops for US-based dental benefits provider DentaQuest

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun Life Financial, through its US business, has acquired Boston-based dental benefits provider DentaQuest for $2.475 billion. Founded in 2001, DentaQuest is the second largest provider of dental benefits in the US, serving over 33 million members in 36 states. It is also a leading provider of Medicaid dental benefits, with growing Medicare Advantage, commercial and US Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchange businesses.

IN THIS ARTICLE
