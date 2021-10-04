CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isolated showers, storms possible Monday; Showers at times all week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 10 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Patchy fog tonight
  • Showers at times all week
  • Temperatures remaining a bit above average

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksdCe_0cGId5fK00
MONDAY: Scattered clouds around this evening with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible before sunset then drying out. Clouds linger overnight, but where skies clear some patchy fog may develop. Temperature will fall to a low near 60 degrees by daybreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2ylZ_0cGId5fK00
TUESDAY: Tuesday is shaping up to be the driest day this week. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower or two around. High temperatures will be warmer, climbing to the upper 70s. Dry again Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, seasonable in the upper 70s, and a bit more humid. Showers are possible again, with chances increasing by the afternoon and evening. A few embedded storms may develop, too.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers likely on Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

FRIDAY: The soggy pattern continues with a few more showers around on Friday, mainly in the afternoon/evening. It will be seasonably warm temperatures in the middle 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwf7b_0cGId5fK00
SATURDAY: Clouds break for some sun on Saturday. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm on Sunday with temperatures around 80 degrees.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
