Animals

One Planet: What's Being Done to Restore & Protect Sharks In The Sea Of Cortez

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we're discussing the new documentary, Sharks of the Sea of Cortés: A Lost Treasure? Just 30 years ago, dense, swirling schools of hammerheads and giant manta rays made the Sea of Cortés a global diving mecca, but in the 1990s, the indiscriminate issuance of shark fishing permits triggered a cascade of collapse among shark populations. What’s being done to restore and protect this priceless marine ecosystem?

One Green Planet

Wildlife Isn’t a Nuisance … Human Expansion and Development is What’s Plaguing Our Planet

The expansion of human populations has resulted in the destruction of natural habitats, leaving wild animals with fewer places to live. According to the World Wildlife Fund, habitat loss is the largest threat to wild animals. 17 million hectares of tropical forest is lost every year, and about half of our original forests have already disappeared. Agriculture is responsible for the majority of deforestation and forest degradation, leaving behind a devastating loss of biodiversity that reduces the forest’s ability to produce a healthy ecosystem that’s able to support wildlife.
WILDLIFE
keysweekly.com

DIVE REPORT: SHARKS, SEA TURTLES & OCEAN STEWARDSHIP

It’s fall — and you know what that means! The weather is slowly changing. Conditions were great up until the weekend when the winds came in. As I always say, diving in the Keys depends more on the winds than the rain. You can dive in the rain (and it’s pretty cool), but you don’t want to be on the water when it’s too windy.
KEY LARGO, FL
Outsider.com

Massive Endangered Skate Caught From Pier in ‘Extremely Rare’ Encounter

This welder by profession and angler by passion just landed himself a 121-pound blue skate, a remarkably rare catch for many reasons. 34-year-old Kirkwall resident Garry Mouzon still can’t believe his luck. Fishing off Hatston Pier, the angler brought in an absolutely mammoth skate. To catch these relatives of stingrays and sharks is rare enough in itself, but to catch a blue skate – one of the U.K.’s most critically endangered species – is a true marvel.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

This Rare, Otherworldly Squid Was Caught on Film on a Deep-Sea Dive

The tenebrous oceanic depths are not exactly welcoming to land-dwelling creatures. In addition to the lack of light to see by, and air to breathe, the weight of all the water above creates crushing pressure. But this lightless part of the world is teeming with life of its own; life that has evolved to thrive in these conditions, life that looks quite unlike anything you might find on drier shores. Much of this life, for much of human history, has been inaccessible. It's just been down there, in the gloom, doing its thing. But the relatively recent invention of remotely-operated underwater vehicles,...
WILDLIFE
GreenBiz

A mosaic of solutions for one-planet prosperity

Climate change is not the problem. It is merely the most dramatic symptom of a major challenge that humanity is reluctant to acknowledge: We use more goods and services from nature than ecosystems can sustainably renew. More precisely, we use as much as if we lived on 1.74 Earths, according...
PORTUGAL
ScienceAlert

Mummified Birds in The Atacama Desert Reveal a Truly Dark Side of History

The more we look into the harsh extremes of Chile's Atacama Desert, the more we find. Phenomena both mystifying and wonderful, occasionally bordering on alien. But in this incredibly dry place, it wasn't just the climate that was unforgiving. Its ancient human inhabitants, making do in a parched place not best suited to hosting them, traded in whatever they could get their hands on. Sometimes, it seems, that was the brilliant feathers of colorful birds brought unceremoniously to a desert they didn't belong to, but were destined to be buried within. "What we consider acceptable interactions with animals under our care was very...
WILDLIFE
kalw.org

All Creatures Great and Small

Mahatma Gandhi once said the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated. On World Animal Day I think about Anjali Gopalan and her marvelous sanctuary All Creatures Great and Small. For more on World Animal Day go here: https://www.worldanimalday.org.uk.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Warping of Planet’s Crust: Melting of Polar Ice Shifting Earth Itself, Not Just Sea Levels

Research by new Ph.D. finds warping of planet’s crust, with far-reaching effects. The melting of polar ice is not only shifting the levels of our oceans, it is changing the planet Earth itself. Newly minted Ph.D. Sophie Coulson and her colleagues explained in a recent paper in Geophysical Research Letters that, as glacial ice from Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands melts, Earth’s crust beneath these land masses warps, an impact that can be measured hundreds and perhaps thousands of miles away.
SCIENCE
University of Florida

Peppers and Herbs in Fall … What’s to be Done ?

As fall begins we often begin to think about the successes and failures of our vegetable gardens. Two of my successes this past summer have been pepper and basil. A variety of peppers work great as transplants in mid to late spring. This spring a large variety of peppers were planted including Cayenne, Bell, Cubanelle, Habanero, Poblano, Anaheim, Cajun Belle, Havasau, Serrano, Jalapeno, and Banana. A loose, rich media was used containing coconut coir and well-rotted organic humus to provide an excellent well-drained location which also retained moisture. Finding this delicate balance is difficult but can be achieved by using coconut coir and organic matter based garden soil mixtures. After the peppers were planted, they were side-dressed twice with a standard bagged 8-8-8 fertilizer blend containing micronutrients and once with an organic fertilizer. During the heat of the summer it was important to water the peppers at least every other day. Need for watering decreased as the fall weather approached, but was still necessary.
GARDENING
Westerly Sun

'Green Planet Films Presents' to show films of the sea at Velvet Mill

STONINGTON — Thanks to a grant from Connecticut Humanities, an event created to showcase ocean-related documentaries will take place this weekend at the Velvet Mill in Stonington. Films with ocean topics specific to the coasts of Connecticut and Rhode Island — such as coastal erosion, sharks, fisheries, whales, lobsters, the...
STONINGTON, CT
eenews.net

A sea of choices confronts Biden admin in ocean protection

When it comes to meeting its aggressive conservation pledge, the Biden administration appears to have a head start on protecting the United States’ oceans — after all, on paper, the nation is already more than two-thirds of the way to the goal. But as the administration puts together a tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
northcoastcitizen.com

Virtual presentation: Restoring sea otters to the Oregon Coast

Bob Bailey from the Elakha Alliance will discuss the Oregon Sea Otter Feasibility Study on Oct. 14 as part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s speaker series. This study evaluated the essential considerations around sea otter reintroduction to Oregon including population dynamics, habitat suitability, ecological considerations, social and economic impacts, legal requirements, logistics, and more.
OREGON STATE
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Woman on horseback stumbles upon 399

HOBACK, Wyo. — Last week, a Jackson woman had a close encounter with Grizzly 399 and her cubs on Tusky Ridge Trail at Munger Mountain. Tessa Riley was out for a trail ride on her horse Rooster when she stopped to take a video of the fall foliage. Unbeknownst to Riley, 399 and her cubs were making their way down the trail in front of her.
JACKSON, WY
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.
102.7 KORD

Woman and Dog Boil in Yellowstone Hot Pot and LIVE

I remember our first family trip to Yellowstone National Park. I was 11 and my brother was 5 years old. We got to see Old Faithful and that was pretty cool, but when you're a kid it was boring standing around waiting for it to go off! We went inside Yellowstone Lodge and even as kids could appreciate the architecture. We didn't know what the word architecture meant at the time, but you know what I mean.
ANIMALS
Good News Daily

Watch a Goat and a Rooster Save a Chicken From a Hawk Attack

This hawk picked the wrong farm to mess with. A hawk picked the wrong farm to mess with and it was all captured on camera. The attack was only 17 seconds long but you can see the rooster and a sweet goat come in to save the day as a hawk viciously attacks a chicken on their farm.
New York Post

Hero farm animals rescue chicken buddy from hawk in dramatic video

Picture a very special episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — plopped right in the middle of an unassuming country farm. Indeed, it was like a page out of a surreal children’s storybook as a goat and rooster rushed to the rescue of their chicken buddy when it was attacked by a predatory hawk, as captured in a dramatic new viral video.
ANIMALS

