One Planet: What's Being Done to Restore & Protect Sharks In The Sea Of Cortez
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we're discussing the new documentary, Sharks of the Sea of Cortés: A Lost Treasure? Just 30 years ago, dense, swirling schools of hammerheads and giant manta rays made the Sea of Cortés a global diving mecca, but in the 1990s, the indiscriminate issuance of shark fishing permits triggered a cascade of collapse among shark populations. What’s being done to restore and protect this priceless marine ecosystem?www.kalw.org
