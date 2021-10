Lowe’s home improvement stores announced they’re giving free candy to kids on October 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. across the country. Well you do have to register in advance, and once you do they’ll have your email address, but doesn’t everybody have it today? According to USA Today, Lowe’s stores set aside those hours on the 21st in their garden centers to give back to kids and families who lost out so much on trick or treating because of COVID-19. And I suppose if you happen to pick up some rakes or lightbulbs while you’re there that wouldn’t hurt their bottom line either.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO