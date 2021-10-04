CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Letter to Crazy Driver in Portland Who Almost Hit Me Head On

By Lori Voornas
 5 days ago
I have no idea what your hurry was, but you scared the crap out of me!. I don't understand why people who are in parking garages drive like it's a race track! It is not! Often, parking garages especially in Portland, have narrow levels with vehicles going in both directions. You were entering the parking garage. What the hell was so important that you were traveling at a speed I've never witnessed before in a garage and HEADING RIGHT FOR ME. I had to stop and had nowhere to go or any time to react as you came around a corner and gunned it heading straight for me.

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

