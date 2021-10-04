CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong amid acquisition rumours

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fpa64_0cGIcCVh00

Trading in shares of China ’s troubled real estate giant Evergrande was suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on Monday, as the world’s most indebted developer missed back-to-back interest payment deadlines and continues its attempts to pay off investors.

“Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted at 9am today,” a regulatory filing with HKEX said, without stating a reason. “Accordingly, all structured products relating to the company will also be halted from trading at the same time.”

HKEX did not specify the reasons behind the halt or who initiated the suspension. However, it has intensified speculation over a potential acquisition in the company’s property management unit, as the cash-strapped company has been making attempts to raise money to meet its dues.

Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated with the state-run newspaper Securities Times , said another developer, Hopson Development Holdings, was planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group.

Trading in Hopson’s shares was also suspended on Monday in Hong Kong, “pending the release of announcement(s) in relation to a major transaction of the company under which the company agreed to acquire the shares of a company... listed on the stock exchange,” it said in a filing.

It is not clear yet whether Hopson’s acquisition announcement relates to Evergrande. However, Reuters has reported that the Chinese government – which has so far steered clear of helping one of the country’s most important developers with a bailout – is hoping that asset purchases can be a way out for the company.

As China’s second biggest developer, Evergrande is often said to be “too big” for the country to let it collapse. However, with a debt of $300bn (£221bn), the company is embroiled in a major crisis, missing interest payment dates and seeing its stock value tumble over 80 per cent in the last year.

The hugely indebted property giant missed another interest payment for an offshore bond last week, a second default in the same month. It was due to pay foreign bond holders $47.5m (£35m) by Wednesday.

However, the company provided some relief to stock market investors who are fearing the domino effect of Evergrande’s collapse on Chinese and global markets, when it settled payment of one domestic bond earlier and sold a $1.5bn stake in a regional Chinese bank last week.

“Looks like the property management unit is the easiest to dispose [of] in the grand scheme of things, indicative of the company trying to generate near-term cash,” OCBC analyst Ezien Hoo told Reuters.

“I’m not sure this necessarily means that the company has given up on surviving, especially as selling an asset means they are still trying to raise cash to pay the bills.”

According to Reuters, the push from the authorities has worked and a handful of government-owned enterprises have already done due diligence on Evergrande’s assets in the southern Chinese city Guangzhou.

Potential buyers of Evergrande’s core assets in Guangzhou have been “arranged” with “both political and commercial considerations” in mind, Reuters quoted a source as saying, adding that authorities don’t want to see just a few companies bidding for the same assets.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fear of arrest in Hong Kong over Taiwan national day

For more than 50 years, Ng Hong-lim has led celebrations in Hong Kong to mark Taiwan's national day -â but this year he fears doing so could get him arrested. "I don't think there will be another chance," Ng sighed. "It's really regrettable." October 10 -- known as "Double Ten" -- marks the anniversary of the 1911 uprising which ushered in a new Republic of China (ROC). After losing China's civil war to the communists in 1949, the Kuomintang (KMT) fled to Taiwan, where the mantle of the republic lived on -- along with its national holiday.
CHINA
CNBC

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops 2% amid Evergrande trading halt

Trading in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Evergrande Group was halted on Monday as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the embattled developer. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Friday they’ve developed a drug which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50% in Covid patients. Markets...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Rumours#Hkex#China Evergrande Group#Chinese#Securities Times#Reuters
newsbrig.com

China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

A major shareholder in China Evergrande Group plans to sell all of its stock in the ailing Chinese real-estate developer, potentially incurring losses of more than $1 billion in the process. Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. , which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

One dead and others trapped after Hong Kong scaffolding collapses

One worker died and others were trapped Friday when a major rainstorm blew traditional bamboo scaffolding off the side of a building under construction in Hong Kong officials and reports said. The southern Chinese city was battered by heavy rain and high winds as other parts of the country also...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Camber Energy is still hot as the stock soars on heavy volume, a day after nearly doubling

Camber Energy Inc. remained the hottest name on Wall Street, as the oil-and-gas company's stock is once again the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges ahead of Friday's open as the recent rollercoaster ride looked set to continue. The stock soared 28.4% in Friday's premarket on volume of 71.9 million shares, after it skyrocketed 95.9% on volume of 961.2 million shares on Thursday, which came after the company disclosed it had no plans for a reverse stock split. That run up followed a four-day losing streak in which the stock plummeted 76.1% on average daily volume of 474.7 million shares, which came after a six-day rally of 161.6% on average daily volume of 523.3 million shares. To put Friday's early rally in Camber Energy's stock in perspective, fellow "meme" stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. slipped 0.7% on volume of 263,369 shares and GameStop Corp. eased 0.2% on volume of 4,069 shares, according to FactSet. And futures for the S&P 500 were little changed.
STOCKS
The Independent

China calls for huge boost in coal output to fight power crunch

Chinese officials have ordered more than 70 mines in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production by nearly 100 million tonnes as the country battles its worst power crunch and coal shortages in years. The authorities face record-high prices and shortages of electricity that have prompted power rationing across the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy