C-M volleyball downs PCM at Pleasantville tourney

Kyra Lester

PLEASANTVILLE — Colfax-Mingo and PCM had similar results in the Pleasantville volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The only difference for the two teams came in the head-to-head competition as the Tigerhawks swept the Mustangs in a tightly-contested battle.

Colfax-Mingo was 3-2 on the day and PCM finished 2-3. The Tigerhawks defeated the Mustangs 21-19, 21-18.

The rest of the day featured both teams beating Saydel and Martensdale-St. Marys and losing to Southeast Warren and host Pleasantville.

Colfax-Mingo defeated Saydel 21-12, 21-16. PCM handed the Eagles a 15-21, 21-19, 15-1 loss. Both teams swept Martensdale-St. Marys as C-M won 21-14, 21-7 and PCM claimed a 22-20, 22-20 win.

Sidney Shaver

Southeast Warren defeated the Tigerhawks 21-19, 16-21, 15-11 and Pleasantville downed C-M 24-22, 12-21, 15-13.

The Mustangs were defeated 21-15, 21-12 by Southeast Warren and lost to Pleasantville 22-20, 14-21, 16-14.

In the head-to-head matchup, Colfax-Mingo got 14 assists, nine digs and three aces from Kyra Lester against PCM. Morgan Van Dyke had six kills and six digs and Caylee Cunningham put down eight kills and finished with two digs.

Carley Underwood tallied three assists and eight digs, Melany Vry added two assists and three kills and McKayla Smith chipped in two kills and two blocks. Felicity Woods finished with two blocks and Abi Rawlins had two digs.

The Tigerhawks (16-7) were 36-of-38 in serves with Lester going 11-of-11. Van Dyke served 9-of-9 and Joslyn Chadwick was 8-of-8.

PCM was led by Sidney Shaver, who had 15 assists and three digs. Chelsea Bird finished with seven kills and five digs, Emily Foster had five kills in 10 attempts and added two blocks and Riley Johannes put down four kills in nine attempts and had two digs.

RaeAnn Duinink chipped in four digs and served up three aces, Claire Wilson had two kills and two digs, Skylar Burns pitched in three digs and Reese Palm put down two kills.

The Mustangs (11-20) served 32-of-36 with Duinink hitting on all six of her serves.

Morgan Van Dyke

Against Saydel (2-22), Lester finished with seven assists, 12 digs, four aces and two kills to lead the Tigerhawks. Underwood added nine digs and two assists, Cunningham had two assists, three kills and two digs and Van Dyke finished with four kills and two digs.

Smith put down four kills, Vry finished with two kills and two aces, Woods had four digs and Chadwick added three digs.

The Tigerhawks served 39-of-41 with Lester going 15-of-15. Vry was 6-of-6 and Rawlins served 7-of-8.

Shaver had eight assists, six aces and two digs against Saydel to lead PCM. The Mustangs also got three kills and five digs from Bird, two kills and six aces from Wilson and three kills from Foster.

Duinink finished with five digs, Addison Steenhoek tallied three digs and Addyson Hegwood put down two kills.

The Mustangs were 41-of-44 in serves with 13 aces. Shaver served 21-of-21 and Wilson was 10-of-10.

Against Martensdale-St. Marys (7-10), Cunningham had 10 kills and 12 digs to lead the Tigerhawks. Lester finished with 21 assists and six digs, Van Dyke had six kills and seven digs and Woods added three kills and three digs.

Underwood dished out two assists and had five digs, Vry put down three kills and Rawlins chipped in two digs.

Colfax-Mingo was 41-of-41 in serves with Lester serving 12-of-12, Van Dyke was 8-of-8 and Underwood served 7-of-7. Rawlins was successful on all six of her serves.

Palm had five kills and two blocks, Johannes had four digs and three kills and Bird added three kills and three digs to lead the Mustangs against Martensdale-St. Marys. Shaver finished with seven assists and four digs.

Burns had four digs, Foster chipped in two kills and two digs and Joslin Briles put down two kills.

PCM was 39-of-41 in serves with Shaver going 11-of-11. Johannes served 7-of-7 and Burns was 6-of-6.

Riley Johannes

Colfax-Mingo was 51-of-55 in serves with 11 aces against Pleasantville. Lester served 12-of-12, Chadwick was 10-of-10 and Underwood was 8-of-8. Van Dyke served 8-of-9.

Lester finished with 16 assists, four digs and three aces, Van Dyke had eight kills in 18 attempts and added three digs and three aces and Cunningham put down five kills and chipped in seven digs.

Woods had two kills and three digs, Smith put down four kills and Vry had two kills. Underwood tallied six digs and three aces.

Against Pleasantville (13-10), PCM was led by Johannes, who had four kills, two assists, four digs and four aces and Shaver had 12 assists and three digs.

Bird finished with six kills and four digs, Duinink tallied three digs and two aces and Wilson chipped in two kills and three digs. Palm put down four kills, Foster had three kills and Burns tallied two digs.

PCM served 54-of-57 with Johannes serving 14-of-14, Duinink was 12-of-12 and Shaver finished 8-of-8. Bird also hit on all seven of her serves.

Against Southeast Warren (19-7), Lester had a double-double with 21 assists and 12 digs, Van Dyke had 12 digs and nine kills and Cunningham put down 10 kills and had four digs.

Caylee Cunningham

Underwood finished with 15 digs and three assists, Vry had three kills and two blocks, Rawlins tallied eight digs, Chadwick chipped in six digs and Woods had two digs.

The Tigerhawks were 50-of-52 in serves with Rawlins going 14-of-14. Chadwick served 10-of-10, Underwood and Van Dyke were 8-of-8 and Lester connected on all seven of her serves.

Bird led the Mustangs with five kills and two digs against Southeast Warren. Wilson had six digs, Duinink finished with five digs and Shaver dished out four assists. Hegwood had three digs, Steenhoek had three assists, Eliana Buswell chipped in two assists and Burns added two digs.

The Mustangs were 24-of-25 in serves with Burns going 7-of-7 and Hegwood serving 5-of-5.