CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Why do we love to gossip so much?

By Prudence Wade
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzEqD_0cGIbm7w00

How much time do you spend gossiping every day?

It varies from person to person, but a 2019 study published in the journal of Social Psychological and Personality Science found we gossip – on average – for 52 minutes per day.

Gossip has a negative reputation for being unkind or frivolous, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way. There are plenty of benefits to gossip – but also much to be careful of…

What is gossip?

Chartered psychologist and author of The Leader’s Guide To Resilience Dr Audrey Tang describes gossip as “talking about somebody else who is not present at the time” – something “you’re not prepared to say to the person who’s not present”. While gossip has a nasty reputation, it’s not all bad – the 2019 study actually found the majority of gossip is neutral.

It also tends to be more associated with women, but the study found this isn’t necessarily the case – women tend to engage in more neutral gossip than men. Tang says “there’s very likely to be an element of sexism” to these stereotypes, while also putting this reputation down to women being broadly more open to communication than men. “It’s our way of expressing ourselves,” she says, whereas “that’s not a style that is necessarily natural to how men communicate”.

Ultimately, people who love to gossip tend to be more extroverted.

Why do we love it so much?

Humans are naturally social beings, and gossip is a way of bringing people together and sharing stories. Tang says: “If you think back to things like fairy tales and even stained glass windows, they all told us a story, they all told us a piece of information that was useful to be passed on to other people. And so gossip can actually be a form of teaching other people – even if it is negative, it never hurts to be warned about somebody who is a little bit dodgy.” Knowledge is power, and that’s often what gossip can arm you with.

On a less positive note, gossiping can help you avoid your own troubles. Tang mentions we might feel a sense of schadenfreude when talking about other people: “A good way of avoiding dealing with your own problems is pointing your finger at someone else’s, that makes us feel better.” From an evolutionary perspective, “If there’s someone weaker than us, then it’s better for us,” she says. “If we can actually make it clear so-and-so is weaker – we get the resources, we get the praise, we feel safer.”

Is it all bad?

“Gossip is a form of bonding,” explains Tang. “It’s a form of recognising our identity, because we feel in the ‘in group’.”

It can bring people together – and if it’s only neutral chitchat, nobody gets hurt in the process. “I think we enjoy it because it is a form of bonding, it’s a form of us connecting with other people,” Tang muses.

It can also give a boost to the person with the information. “It’s a great way of holding court,” says Tang – plus it’s a type of “social commentary” helping us understand more about the world around us.

But you do have to be careful…

While there are benefits to gossip – and it definitely doesn’t have to be all about passing on nasty bits of information – Tang says: “We need to be very careful gossip doesn’t trip into bullying.” The best way to do this is to not name names – if you keep things abstract, you can still bond with someone and share information without being mean.

When hearing gossip, Tang wants us to ask the questions: “What am I actually gaining through this? How far can I trust the person? If you are engaging in it, know what you’re trying to achieve.”

Letting someone in on a secret can be a show of trust, but it can also be a double-edged sword. “Whilst it is a form of bonding, it’s not the safest bonding experience out there,” admits Tang. “Because if it is nasty, it is fickle, it is about somebody – chances are if I’m gossiping with you, then I’ll probably be gossiping about you to somebody else.”

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Why Don’t We Avoid Abusive Love Like the Plague?

Because we naturally crave the thrills and dangers of all-consuming yet abusive love, choosing to call it quits can be hard. Holding onto abusive love is like standing on splintered glass. If you stay, you keep hurting. If you walk, you hurt but eventually can heal. Abusive love forgoes the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
fox13news.com

Why do we love pumpkin spice?

There are benefits to pumpkin spice, the flavor often associated with fall. Dr. Mike Cirigliano with the FOX medical team explains why people go crazy over the seasonal flavor. One reason: nostalgia.
HEALTH
dexerto.com

Why do people love to hate Addison Rae?

From being accused of “taking jobs” with her UFC reporter role, to being shredded for her pronunciation of ‘Versace,’ TikTok sensation Addison Rae is no stranger to her every move being picked apart online. But what is it about her that keeps the hate rolling in?. If you ask someone...
TV & VIDEOS
Michigan Daily

These are the things we do for love

When I measure the distance from my apartment to his, it’s 66 miles. It’s an hour and five-minute drive for him, sometimes even more dependent on traffic. For me, it’s a bus ride to the Blake Transit Center, getting on the Michigan Flyer for an hour and a half, and then driving to his apartment. No matter the distance between the two of us, these are the things we do for love.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Tang
Fareeha Arshad

Reasons Why We Love Lists

There is something about lists — the order, the synchrony, the appeal, and the simplicity — which leaves me high on listgasm every time. They are always fun and easy to write and read. It’s like, by skimming through the headings of those bullet points, I get the freedom to choose whether or not I should read the article any further. The best part about any listicle — irrespective of how bad or good the list itself is — its organization. My neurons start firing, seeing any organized content and pushes me to read it.
sixtyandme.com

Imposter Syndrome: Why Do We Have It and How Do We Defeat It?

I work and speak with many women over 50 who are looking to redefine in some way. I’ve met women who have relocated to other countries and didn’t even know the language. Women who have written books and started businesses. Women who have found love. One of the women in my community adopted two infants and a toddler in her very early 50s!
MENTAL HEALTH
susanvillestuff.com

Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Dawn Egan

I will always feel incredibly blessed by the time I was able to work at Lassen High School as the Resource Officer. Through my time there, I was able meet so many incredibly people. The caliber of humans we have in this community never ceases to amaze me. The hardest...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Adele credits gruelling gym sessions for helping her combat anxiety

Adele has credited working out in the gym sessions with helping her to overcome stress and anxiety. The pop star has shown off her figure in a new fashion editorial for the November 2021 issue of Vogue, where she also reflected on her weight loss. "I realised that when I...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Kelis' Husband Is Battling a Serious Illness That Left Him With Just 18 Months to Live

Ever since she began her professional music career in the late 1990s, Kelis Rogers, known just as Kelis, has ingrained herself into modern popular music, leaving her mark on R&B, hip-hop, and more. Beyond her musical prowess, the "Milkshake" performer has also translated her fame into a successful run as a chef, starring in a Netflix reality series called Cooked With Cannabis.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy