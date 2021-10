Last Friday, the North Carolina women’s soccer team lost to Duke for the first time since 2015, a loss which was also their first in a regular season ACC game since 2016. On Thursday, the No. 4 Tar Heels found themselves trailing again — this time against Virginia Tech, 0-2, with ten minutes remaining on the clock. The team was faced with the possibility of losing two games in a row for the first time in five years.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO