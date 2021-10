The mysterious disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito captured the nation over recent weeks. News stations, locally and nationally, dedication round the clock coverage to help bring awareness and hopefully a good resolution to the travel blogger's situation. Petito went missing while on a cross-country trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie. Laundrie returned to their home state of Florida without Peitio, ensuing the media frenzy. After weeks of searching, Petito's body was found not too far from the last known location that she was spotted with Laundrie. Laundrie has since gone missing himself after not cooperating with authorities, setting off a worldwide search.

