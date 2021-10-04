CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalism

George Floyd statue vandalised in NYC just days after being built

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcA2k_0cGIaaZR00

A statue of George Floyd in New York city’s Union Square was defaced just two days after it was unveiled for an exhibition set up to recognise racial injustice.

In the incident captured on camera, an unidentified skateboarder splashed grey paint across the face of the larger-than-life statue at 10am on Sunday, police said.

The police have started the investigation into the incident and the clean up drive to restore the bust to its original shine began immediately by volunteers.

Videos on social media showed volunteers scraping paint off the statue.

“We put it in two days ago and 48 hours later here we are with vandalism,” said Lindsay Eshelman, co-founder of the group Confront Art.

Sunday’s incident was not the first act of vandalism of the statue installed in the memory of Floyd, who posthumously sparked a racial justice movement across the world after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.

In June, the statue was smeared with black paint and marked with an alleged logo of a white supremacist group, five days after it was unveiled in Flatbush Avenue, in Brooklyn.

In New York, Floyd’s statue was unveiled with two other statues of John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, both killed at the hands of the police. The statues adjacent to Floyd’s were untouched, the police said.

The three statues were each almost six feet tall, weighed approximately 1,000 pounds, and covered in bronze metallic paint over 200 layers of African mahogany plywood.

The statues will remain on display in the Union Square until 30 October for the exhibition called “See Injustice.” Later, they would be moved to different cities throughout the country to “honour the lives and ongoing messages through art, tying together three iconic people,” Confront Art said.

Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams expressed condemnation of the vandalism in a tweet.

“I am disgusted by the vandalism of George Floyd’s statue in Union Square. Mr. Floyd’s murder last summer ignited a nationwide movement for justice,” he said.

“The trauma of his tragic death should not be compounded by the trauma of seeing his memorial defaced,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The defacing of NYC’s George Floyd statue shows that disregard for Black bodies is as American as burgers and beer

For the second time this year, a statue of George Floyd was vandalised in New York. A memorial statue of a man who lost his life to police brutality, to nine long minutes with a knee on his neck as he begged for breath and mercy over an alleged fake $20 bill, has been covered in blue paint by an unnamed vandal. And for what purpose? What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?As much as I wish I could say this surprises me, it doesn’t. We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Morganton News Herald

Video shows paint being thrown on George Floyd statue in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City's Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m., then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren't touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

George Floyd Mural Defaced In New York City Days After Being Unveiled

A bronze George Floyd mural was unveiled in the Union Square area of New York City on Thursday (Sept. 30). Just three days later, the statute was defaced. According to CNN, the mural, which is part of Confront Art's installation "SEEINJUSTICE" exhibition, was vandalized with grey, water-based paint at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 3). NYPD detective Frances Sammon told the outlet, “There's video footage police were able to ascertain. They show a male ducking down under one of the statues. He then mixes something together, and, as he skates away, he throws a container of paint at the statue."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sandiegouniontribune.com

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
VANDALISM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#New York City#Murder#Statues#Confront Art#African
News Talk 1490

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Independent

Neighbourhood rallies to block out racist noises blaring out of home to target Black resident

A local community rallied together to protest a racial attack against a Black family in Virginia Beach by a neighbour who targeted them with monkey sounds, banjo music and racist slurs for months.The loud music mocking the family’s race initially began when Jannique Martinez’s family moved into their house in Virginia’s Salem Lakes Cul-de-sac a few years ago.Annoyed by the racist jibes, the neighbourhood community gathered and held a support rally  for the family. The united act forced the neighbour to stop, allowing the area to be quieter, according to reports.A neighbour who participated in the rally to show disapproval...
SOCIETY
CBS New York

Sotheby’s And Burning Man Collaborate On Auction To Help Annual Festival Bounce Back From COVID Cancellations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What might be considered an unusual partnership is setting the art world on fire. Sotheby’s Auction House and the Burning Man festival have paired up to help the event bounce back after two years of COVID-related cancellations, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Thursday. New York City and Black Rock Desert, Nevada seem worlds apart, but are bonded by the art of Burning Man. About 200 works are up for auction, including big sculptures – free-spirited, mind-blowing art just like the legendary festival that attracts 80,000 visitors from all over the world. “I want to grow old by the fire in this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS New York

NYPD: 2 Teens Shot Inside Harlem Restaurant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teens were shot inside a fried chicken restaurant in Harlem on Wednesday night. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were involved in some kind of dispute before being shot on 116th Street at Fredrick Douglass Boulevard, the NYPD said. The 17-year-old was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The 16-year-old was shot in the back and is stable. Witnesses described a frantic scene. “We heard like three shots. We were having dinner right down the block and I saw who I assume was the person who fired the shots round the corner and speed down on 117th,” Amanda D’Archangelis said. Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

First Look: This Just Renovated $7.2 Million NYC Loft Is in a Building Celebrities Love

It often takes living in a new home or condo for a bit to work out all the pros and cons of the pre-existing interior design. That’s what happened between a young couple and their loft at 155 Franklin: After a year there, they decided it was time for some renovations. They tasked Dumais Interior Design with reworking the 2,400-square-foot unit and making it feel more fresh. Now, they’ve listed the place for $7.2 million, so all of those updates could soon be yours. The home is a true loft with an open floor plan, and it’s situated in Tribeca overlooking...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy