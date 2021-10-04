CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple finally lets you report App Store scams

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month ago, we laid out a list of eight obvious things Apple could do to prove it puts App Store users ahead of profits. Today I learned the company acted on at least one of these ideas: Apple will now let you directly report a scammy app from its listing in the App Store with a new-and-improved version of its “Report a Problem” button.

